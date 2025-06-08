Action platformer The Rogue Prince of Persia re-announces itself at the PC Gaming Show 2025 with a new breakneck baddie-slashing, boss-battling trailer

Since The Rogue Prince of Persia launched into early access in May 2024, a lot of people have been quick to praise the 2D action platformer resulting in "very positive" reviews on Steam before its 1.0 release. With that said, it's been a while since we've received any sort of update on the game, or when we can expect it to release in full, but a new trailer shown during the PC Gaming Show 2025 shows off the adventure in a new light.

Throughout the trailer, elements of the incredibly fast-paced, action packed gameplay were spotlighted, including everything from standard platforming to epic boss battles. Fans of the Prince of Persia series will recognise all the iconic acrobatic combat, and The Rogue Prince of Persia definitely doesn't stray from including as much as it possibly can. You'll swing across platforms, scale buildings and run across walls to get where you need to be, and yes, it feels as cool as it sounds.

But, unlike the vast majority of 2D platformers I've played, one thing I love about the Rogue Prince of Persia is the fact you're encouraged to get knocked down. This also gives it a similar vibe to Dead Cells (the team behind The Rogue Prince of Persia having also worked on the 2018 roguelike-Metroidvania) which I'm sure many players will be excited to replicate.

Usually the repetition is enough to put me off playing, especially if I'm losing time and time again to the same boss or enemy.

In this game, though, you're almost told to let bosses take you down so you can "come back stronger." Though a lot of the time, this strength comes from me realising that I'd accidentally pressed a button at the wrong time and desperately trying to rectify it. You're also given the opportunity to unlock different weapons each run, and with each level being procedurally generated the likeliness of you retracing your steps is next to none.

As noted in the trailer, expect The Rogue Prince of Persia to burst from Early Access in August. Between times, the developers are working alongside players to rectify any issues or concerns faced while playing—watch this space (and the game's Steam page) for The Rogue Prince of Persia 1.0.