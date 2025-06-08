OK, I can see the vision for why they call this co-op roguelike shooter Guntouchables

The PC Gaming Show 2025 trailer for Guntouchables makes it clear why developer Game Swing went for such a silly but clever title: It's a brash co-op roguelike where your only protection is, well, a lot of guns.

You play as a prepper who has found themselves in the middle of a mutant apocalypse, which is, of course, exactly who you'd want to be in that situation. Your group of survivors have a whole arsenal of weapons that fight back hordes of monsters. And it looks like you'll need it because the bugs and abominations racing toward you won't stop coming.

As you fight them off, your team can complete objectives and earn buffs and other upgrades to increase your firepower. But the catch is that before each mission you have to choose a trait that applies to the monsters, powering them up in specific ways you'll need to plan around. Some of them light them on fire, while others will make them leap longer distances.

As an early access game, Guntouchables will have a ton of ways for the developers to tweak the experience. New enemy modifiers, new guns, and new buffs will change how runs play out and add to the broader pool of possibilities. It's the kind of foundation that can be built out as players test the game out and provide feedback.

It'll be an extremely short wait for anyone who wants to gather a crew together and go mutant hunting as it's hitting Steam on June 17.