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On paper, the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8 GB makes a whole lot of sense. I was particularly impressed by the RX 9060 XT 16 GB when I tested it last year, and the 8 GB version is usually substantially cheaper. In fact, out of all of AMD and Nvidia's current-generation graphics cards, it's the most affordable of the lot. Dropping the VRAM to 8 GB can't make that much of a difference, can it?



Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but yes it can. Not all the time, of course. Certain games at high settings, though, will hamper the AMD card's performance quite badly—and crucially, in a more significant way than its main competition, the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB.



Does that make the RX 9060 XT 8 GB a total write off? Nope. In fact, if the Nvidia card didn't exist, I'd be tempted to call the AMD GPU's performance pretty good for its paltry MSRP of $299. The RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB doesn't have it all its own way in my benchmarks, either. Sometimes the AMD contender pulls ahead, so it's not a super clear-cut thing.



But there are a couple of caveats to be aware of. One, you won't find one of these for less than $350 right now, and the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB tends to bottom out around $390-$400. And two, when the RX 9060 XT 8 GB drops off the pace, it's sometimes by a significant amount. Again, these drops are in certain games at certain settings, so it's not a completely consistent thing. But it's enough to give me pause, and I think you should consider your options, too.



It's far from a bad graphics card, and one that'll serve you fine if money's a real concern and you need something that can cope with modern gaming. But the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB handles VRAM-constrained situations significantly better in many of my tests, and that's the sort of headroom that I think's worth paying for. At least when the price difference between the two is this tight.

Buy if: ✅ You can't stretch to the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: While the little Nvidia card is more expensive, it's got less issues operating within its VRAM constraints. Still, cheaper is cheaper, and the AMD card isn't completely outclassed.



✅ You want excellent thermals: It's quite astonishing how cool this card runs under duress, which makes it a good candidate for small form factor builds. Don't buy if... ❌ You're a high settings + high resolution gamer: The RX 9060 XT 8 GB can struggle with the settings turned up, more so than its competition on average.



❌ You're a Cyberpunk 2077/open world fanatic: Night City gives this GPU trouble with ray tracing enabled, and it has a tendency to drop behind the RTX 5060 Ti in VRAM-heavy games in general.

Verdict If there were any RX 9060 XT 8 GB models available for its $299 MSRP, I'd likely be scoring it a lot higher. But while the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB can be found for just $40-$50 more than the AMD card's $350 retail price, the difference in performance between the two doesn't quite add up. The RX 9060 XT 8 GB can struggle when its 8 GB of VRAM is pushed to its limits, and the performance is slightly underwhelming. On a very tight budget? It's still worth considering. Otherwise, I'd save my pennies for something less hamstrung instead.

RX 9060 XT 8 GB - Features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 RX 9060 XT 8 GB GPU Navi 44 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 Shader Cores 2048 Boost clock (MHz) 3130 Base clock (MHz) 1700 TMUs 128 ROPs 64 Compute Units 32 RT Cores 32 Matrix Cores 64 L0 Cache 32 KB per WGP (2 per CU) L1 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 32 MB MSRP $299

The RX 9060 XT 8 GB uses the same Navi 44 chip as the 16 GB version, based on AMD's RDNA 4 architecture. With that comes a loadout of 2048 Shader Cores, 32 Compute Units, 32 dedicated Ray Accelerators, and 64 Matrix Cores—essentially the equivalent of Nvidia's mixed precision, AI inferencing Tensor Cores.

While both the RX 9060 XT 8 GB and the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB have the same RAM loadout in terms of size, the Nvidia card uses speedy GDDR7 over a 128-bit bus for a total max memory bandwidth of 448 GB/s, while the AMD equivalent uses slower GDDR6 over the same sized bus. That means a max memory bandwidth of 322.23 GB/s, significantly less than the RTX 5060 Ti.

The RX 9060 XT has 32 KB of L0 cache per workgroup processor (essentially two Compute Units), 4 MB of L2 cache, and 32 MB of L3. This multi-layered system is again in contrast to Nvidia's cache handling, which equates to 128 KB per Shader Module of L1 cache, and 32 MB of L2.

In terms of clock speeds, the stock RX 9060 XT has a base clock of 1700 MHz, a "game clock" of 2530 MHz, and a max boost clock of 3130 MHz.

The game clock figure represents the average sustained speed during a typical gaming workload, although my particular review sample, the Asus Prime Radeon RX 9060 XT OC Edition, lists a higher sustained game clock figure of 2760 MHz—likely due to the fact it has a surprisingly large, tri-fan, 2.5 slot cooler.

(Image credit: Future)

This seems a little overkill for an RX 9060 XT, which has proven itself to be a cool-running graphics chip even with the small, twin-fan cooler equipped to the 16 GB version I tested last year. I found that card to regularly sustain somewhere near its top max boost speeds while keeping temperatures low, and this Asus 8 GB sample is much the same.

Asus doesn't list the exact TGP of this particular variant, but it does suggest a 550 W power supply, 100 W more than the official minimum spec. The default RX 9060 XT 8 GB has a TGP of 150 W, although I've recorded a peak power draw of this card at 175 W under extremely heavy load.

Again, the default RX 9060 XT 16 GB sample I reviewed previously also liked to jump over its 160 W TGP at points, managing an even larger peak of 182 W.

Around the back is a single HDMI 2.1b port, and two 2.1a DisplayPort connections. One last thing to note about this particular Asus card is the addition of a small switch tucked into the backplate, which allows you to switch between Performance and Quiet fan modes. I've left it in performance mode for my testing, as this card runs quiet even when pushed to its maximum.

Score: 3 Not a bad set of specs for a budget GPU, but the slower VRAM does spoil the pot a little.

RX 9060 XT 8 GB - Performance

(Image credit: Future)

And so, to the meat and potatoes: gaming performance. Initially, I was pleased to see that the cheaper RX 9060 XT 8 GB managed to get within three frames of the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB in Black Myth Wukong at 1080p on average, which suggested to me that I was likely to have a fight on my hands between the two.

In Cyberpunk 2077, however, the wheels really come off for the AMD card.