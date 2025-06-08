Devolver's new multiplayer ragdoll robot rumble Botsu unleashes a free demo on Steam
Botsu, the new game from Peculiar Pixels and Devolver Digital, is set to arrive later this year, but you can get a taste right now.
The ragdoll robot sports games Botsu made an appearance at the PC Gaming Show 2025 today with a new video narrated by solo developer Oscar Saladin showcasing its "very silly physics-based competitions"—and more importantly, to announce that a free demo is now available on Steam.
Botsu pits teams of oddly floppy androids against one another in "the ultimate robo-sport showdown," with support for up to four players in local split-screen, or as many as eight in 4v4 matches online. The game is built around three core modes:
Box-Ball: Take to the field as two teams of battling bots compete to score goals with hydraulic precision in football, basketball, beachball, and legally distinct wizard sportsball. Just don't hold onto that ball for too long, or you might find yourself paying an explosive penalty.
Stockpile: Exert android superiority over opposing teams by stealing their stock by any means necessary. These bots aren't playing for the love of the game, folks, this is all about robo-dominance.
Sumo Survival: Outlast your opponents because the floor is lava! It’s the ultimate test of chrome-clad chaos. No move is too dirty, no blow is too low and you strike to stand atop the mechanical mountain as the Botsu Champion.
Each game mode can be further twisted up through "dozens of event variants," with modifiers like gadget power-ups, gravity boosters, environmental variables, and even missing limbs. Botsu's androids are also highly customizable through a variety of heads, bodies, arms, legs, feet, and outfits, along with gadgets like grappling hooks and "balloons shooters" that enable all-new abilities.
A release date for Botsu hasn't been announced but it's currently expected to be out in July. For now, you can get a taste of what's in store in the newly-released demo that's available on Steam.
