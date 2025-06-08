Live out your fantasy of sailing, surfing, and… stabbing shark monsters in Voyagers of Nera
You've got your vacation plans and I've got mine.
The best open world games are set on archipelagos, which is why Black Flag is everyone's favorite Assassin's Creed (a completely uncontroversial statement, I know). Voyagers of Nera is a co-operative survival crafting game that also understands how much we love a chain of tropical islands—especially if we can hop between them on a sailboat.
As outlined during its showing at the PC Gaming Show 2025, sailing isn't the only way to get around in Voyagers of Nera. There's also surfing and spirit-powered waveriding. You can travel beneath the waves too, diving under the surface to explore a world of sunken ruins where you might get eaten by a shark monster with too many eyes.
When Voyagers of Nera arrives in early access it'll have three biomes to visit, the first of which is accessible in a demo that's available on Steam now. That biome is called The Embrace, a string of islands that formed around the arms of a gigantic fallen stone titan. Next to be added will be The Reef, a coral island that's all about verticality.
With that, you can explore Voyagers of Nera solo or as a co-op crew of up to 10, with animal companions that grant you elemental-themed powers. Together you can build bases, awaken spirits, and fight beasts on both land and sea.
According to Treehouse Games cofounder and former Riot Games product lead Michael Chu, "We want to create a game that brings people closer—something that deepens friendships and creates connection.
"Voyagers of Nera is our take on the co-op survival genre, but without the harsh competitiveness or grim atmosphere that often comes with so many games in our genre. It’s the feeling of discovery, the joy of shared adventures and the simple magic of spending time together.
"We’ve been building this world with our community and playtesting for over a year now. We can’t wait for you to experience it."
Voyagers of Nera will arrive in early access via Steam on August 5.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
