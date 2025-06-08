Live out your fantasy of sailing, surfing, and… stabbing shark monsters in Voyagers of Nera

The best open world games are set on archipelagos, which is why Black Flag is everyone's favorite Assassin's Creed (a completely uncontroversial statement, I know). Voyagers of Nera is a co-operative survival crafting game that also understands how much we love a chain of tropical islands—especially if we can hop between them on a sailboat.

As outlined during its showing at the PC Gaming Show 2025, sailing isn't the only way to get around in Voyagers of Nera. There's also surfing and spirit-powered waveriding. You can travel beneath the waves too, diving under the surface to explore a world of sunken ruins where you might get eaten by a shark monster with too many eyes.

When Voyagers of Nera arrives in early access it'll have three biomes to visit, the first of which is accessible in a demo that's available on Steam now. That biome is called The Embrace, a string of islands that formed around the arms of a gigantic fallen stone titan. Next to be added will be The Reef, a coral island that's all about verticality.

With that, you can explore Voyagers of Nera solo or as a co-op crew of up to 10, with animal companions that grant you elemental-themed powers. Together you can build bases, awaken spirits, and fight beasts on both land and sea.

According to Treehouse Games cofounder and former Riot Games product lead Michael Chu, "We want to create a game that brings people closer—something that deepens friendships and creates connection.

"Voyagers of Nera is our take on the co-op survival genre, but without the harsh competitiveness or grim atmosphere that often comes with so many games in our genre. It’s the feeling of discovery, the joy of shared adventures and the simple magic of spending time together.

"We’ve been building this world with our community and playtesting for over a year now. We can’t wait for you to experience it."

