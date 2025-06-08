Lost Rift is a base-building, survival sim, extraction shooter mashup that you can try at Steam Next Fest

As revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2025, survival-meets-extraction shooter Lost Rift is in-line for a shiny new Steam Next Fest demo.

Despite starting out as a niche genre, extraction shooters are surprisingly popular nowadays, whether it's trekking through the demon-infested swamps of the Louisiana Bayou in Hunt: Showdown, or more recently, the sleek and stylish sci-fi vibes of Marathon's colony. One thing I haven't seen before, though, is a game that combines survival gameplay with extraction.

In Lost Rift, you find yourself marooned on a desert island called Pioneers' Landing, where you'll have to survive with up to five friends, jumping through the usual survival game hoops of building a base, crafting equipment, and braving the island's ever-changing weather as you complete PvE focused-missions.

Where the game really gets interesting, though, is with its PvPvE focused expeditions. While your home island is limited to PvE, when you feel sufficiently geared and good to go, you can head out on expeditions to the unstable zones—this is where the extraction gameplay comes in, letting you risk it all against other players and enemies, but potentially score big and acquire loot and materials you need to progress.

It's a pretty fun concept, placing risky extraction gameplay within the somewhat safe and familiar boundaries of the survival genre. As you progress, you'll also encounter different biomes that each bring their own survival challenges, as well as pretty impactful weather events. Lightning strikes, fires, and hurricanes might threaten your camp, while heavy rain and fog can impact exploration, making it trickier to navigate or rivers harder to cross.

Fancy that? You can play Lost Rift's Steam Next Fest demo from tomorrow if it sounds like your perfect genre mashup—and, of course, you can wishlist it on Steam between times.