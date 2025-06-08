A week in tactical RPG Demonschool includes karaoke, romance, dog adoption, lost sandwiches, cursed dolls, and lots of monster battles

If you're going to attend Demonschool, great: just don't be late for class because you've got a packed schedule waiting for you. During the PC Gaming Show 2025, developer Necrosoft Games did its best to cram an entire week of Demonschool activities into a mere 60 seconds—and it's pretty clear the tactical RPG is bursting at the seams with stuff to do.

There are newspapers to read, giving you important tidbits about the school and community, like a report on whether or not some members of the administration are possessed (nope, they're all possessed, actually). You can also read reviews of horror movies and get alerted to important local mysteries, like someone's sandwich going missing. A lunch crime! Unforgivable.

Head to class for a new assignment, like a memorization minigame, then dash back out to investigate a spooky abandoned classroom. Maybe you'll find something interesting like a dog or perhaps a cursed doll. That trail of blood probably leads somewhere interesting… it might be fun to follow it.

Don't forget to be social! Make some friends, size up some rivals, and maybe even start a romance with one of the other students. Find that missing sandwich, do some Tokyo drifting, or catch a weirdo fish at the docks. There's cooking, there's pumping iron in the gym, there's even doing karaoke in the clurb. And that's just one week: in Demonschool you've got an entire semester waiting for you.

That doesn't even include all the weirdos you'll be fighting (this is a tactical RPG, after all). The school is full of monsters, demons, zombies, and ghouls, and with 15 characters with different abilities to choose from, you'll have all sorts of pairings to play with to put together devastating combos in turn-based combat.

Think you can handle the fun, flirting, and fights? School will be in session soon: Demonschool launches this summer—wishlist it now on Steam.