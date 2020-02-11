Popular

What's free on the Epic Games Store right now?

Stay up to date on what games Epic is giving away this week.

When it comes to the Epic Games Store, it's Christmas every week. To entice customers to move over from Steam and welcome the newer store on the block, Epic is giving away free games every week of 2020. It worked in 2019, so why not?

That's right, completely free! No strings attached, except the one tied to Epic's storefront. Even if you already own the current free games or don't plan on playing them anytime soon, you might as well login and add them to your library. Keep checking in here to see what's free right now and what's coming in the future. We've also listed the full history of Epic's giveaways, so you can see what's already been given away.

Epic Games Store: what's free right now

Ticket To Ride and Carcassonne - February 6 - February 13, 2020

A pair of classic board games go hand-in-hand this week. Build railroads or the scenic French countryside, with online play if you can't get a board game group together in-person. Both games are from publisher Asmodee Digital.

Epic Games Store free games: what's coming next?

Epic will be giving away games every week for all of 2020, but it's only announcing a few games ahead of time. Check back here weekly for the next games announced on offer.

February 13 - 20, 2020:

The Epic Games Store free game backlog

Did you miss a good deal by a few days? Can't remember if a game has been offered in the past? Worry not, here's a complete list of previous free game offers from Epic for posterity.

GameDate
Farming Simulator 19January 30 - February 6, 2020
The BridgeJanuary 23 - 30, 2020
HoraceJanuary 16 - 23, 2020
Sundered: Eldritch EditionJanuary 9 - 16, 2020
Darksiders Warmastered EditionJanuary 1- 9, 2020
Darksiders 2 Dethinitive EditionJanuary 1 - 9, 2020
SteepJanuary 1 - 9, 2020
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible LairDecember 31, 2019 - January 1, 2020
Hello NeighborDecember 30 - 31, 2019
Talos PrincipleDecember 29 - 30, 2019
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the ShogunDecember 28 - 29, 2019
Hyper Light DrifterDecember 27 - 28, 2019
FTL: Faster Than LightDecember 26 - 27, 2019
Totally Accurate Battle SimulatorDecember 25 - 26, 2019
CelesteDecember 24 - 25, 2019
Ape OutDecember 23 - 24, 2019
Little InfernoDecember 22 - 23, 2019
SuperhotDecember 21 - 22, 2019
Towerfall AscensionDecember 20 - 21, 2019
Into The BreachDecember 19 - 20, 2019
The EscapistsDecember 12 - 19, 2019
The Wolf Among UsDecember 12 - 19, 2019
Jotun: Valhalla EditionDecember 6 - 12, 2019
Rayman LegendsNovember 29 - December 6, 2019
Bad NorthNovember 21 - 29, 2019
The MessengerNovember 14 - 21, 2019
Nuclear ThroneNovember 7 - 14, 2019
RuinerNovember 7 - 14, 2019
SOMAOctober 31 - November 7, 2019
Costume QuestOctober 31 - November 7, 2019
Q.U.B.E.2October 24 - October 31, 2019
Layers of FearOctober 24 - October 31, 2019
ObserverOctober 17 - 24, 2019
Alan Wake: American NightmareOctober 17 - 24, 2019
Surviving MarsOctober 10 - 17, 2019
MinitOctober 3 - 10, 2019
EverythingSeptember 26 - October 3, 2019
Metro 2033 ReduxSeptember 26 - October 3, 2019
Batman: Arkham CollectionSeptember 19 - 26, 2019
Lego Batman TrilogySeptember 19 - 26, 2019
ConariumSeptember 12 - 19, 2019
The End Is NighSeptember 5 - 12, 2019
AbzuSeptember 5 - 12, 2019
CelesteAugust 29 - September 5, 2019
InsideAugust 29 - September 5, 2019
FezAugust 22 - 29, 2019
Hyper Light DrifterAugust 15 - 22, 2019
Mutant Year Zero: Road To EdenAugust 15 - 22, 2019
GNOGAugust 8 - 15, 2019
For HonorAugust 2 - 9, 2019
Alan WakeAugust 2 - 9, 2019
MoonlighterJuly 25 - August 2, 2019
This War of MineJuly 25 - August 2, 2019
LimboJuly 18 - July 25, 2019
TorchlightJuly 11 - July 18, 2019
OvercookedJuly 4 - July 11, 2019
Last Day of JuneJune 27 - July 4, 2019
Rebel GalaxyJune 20 - 27, 2019
Enter The GungeonJune 13 - 20, 2019
Kingdom New LandsJune 6 - 13, 2019
City of BrassMay 30 - June 6, 2019
RimeMay 23 - 30, 2019
Stories UntoldMay 16 - 30, 2019
World of GooMay 2 - 16, 2019
TransistorApril 18, 2019 - May 2, 2019
The WitnessApril 4 - 18, 2019
OxenfreeMarch 21 - April 4, 2019
Slime RancherMarch 7 - 21, 2019
Thimbleweed ParkFebruary 21 - March 7, 2019
Axiom VergeFebruary 7 - 21, 2019
The Jackbox Party PackJanuary 24 - February 7, 2019
What Remains of Edith FinchJanuary 11 - 24, 2019
Super Meat BoyDecember 28, 2018 - January 10, 2019
SubnauticaDecember 12 - 27, 2018

Morgan Park

Morgan is an FPS specialist who spends way too much time trying to get his friends into Rainbow Six Siege. He also loves weird stealth games, immersive sims, and having new memes explained to him by his partner.
