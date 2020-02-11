What's free on the Epic Games Store right now?

When it comes to the Epic Games Store, it's Christmas every week. To entice customers to move over from Steam and welcome the newer store on the block, Epic is giving away free games every week of 2020. It worked in 2019, so why not?
That's right, completely free! No strings attached, except the one tied to Epic's storefront. Even if you already own the current free games or don't plan on playing them anytime soon, you might as well login and add them to your library. Keep checking in here to see what's free right now and what's coming in the future. We've also listed the full history of Epic's giveaways, so you can see what's already been given away.
Epic Games Store: what's free right now
Ticket To Ride and Carcassonne - February 6 - February 13, 2020
A pair of classic board games go hand-in-hand this week. Build railroads or the scenic French countryside, with online play if you can't get a board game group together in-person. Both games are from publisher Asmodee Digital.
Epic Games Store free games: what's coming next?
Epic will be giving away games every week for all of 2020, but it's only announcing a few games ahead of time. Check back here weekly for the next games announced on offer.
February 13 - 20, 2020:
The Epic Games Store free game backlog
Did you miss a good deal by a few days? Can't remember if a game has been offered in the past? Worry not, here's a complete list of previous free game offers from Epic for posterity.
|Game
|Date
|Farming Simulator 19
|January 30 - February 6, 2020
|The Bridge
|January 23 - 30, 2020
|Horace
|January 16 - 23, 2020
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|January 9 - 16, 2020
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|January 1- 9, 2020
|Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition
|January 1 - 9, 2020
|Steep
|January 1 - 9, 2020
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|December 31, 2019 - January 1, 2020
|Hello Neighbor
|December 30 - 31, 2019
|Talos Principle
|December 29 - 30, 2019
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|December 28 - 29, 2019
|Hyper Light Drifter
|December 27 - 28, 2019
|FTL: Faster Than Light
|December 26 - 27, 2019
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|December 25 - 26, 2019
|Celeste
|December 24 - 25, 2019
|Ape Out
|December 23 - 24, 2019
|Little Inferno
|December 22 - 23, 2019
|Superhot
|December 21 - 22, 2019
|Towerfall Ascension
|December 20 - 21, 2019
|Into The Breach
|December 19 - 20, 2019
|The Escapists
|December 12 - 19, 2019
|The Wolf Among Us
|December 12 - 19, 2019
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|December 6 - 12, 2019
|Rayman Legends
|November 29 - December 6, 2019
|Bad North
|November 21 - 29, 2019
|The Messenger
|November 14 - 21, 2019
|Nuclear Throne
|November 7 - 14, 2019
|Ruiner
|November 7 - 14, 2019
|SOMA
|October 31 - November 7, 2019
|Costume Quest
|October 31 - November 7, 2019
|Q.U.B.E.2
|October 24 - October 31, 2019
|Layers of Fear
|October 24 - October 31, 2019
|Observer
|October 17 - 24, 2019
|Alan Wake: American Nightmare
|October 17 - 24, 2019
|Surviving Mars
|October 10 - 17, 2019
|Minit
|October 3 - 10, 2019
|Everything
|September 26 - October 3, 2019
|Metro 2033 Redux
|September 26 - October 3, 2019
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|September 19 - 26, 2019
|Lego Batman Trilogy
|September 19 - 26, 2019
|Conarium
|September 12 - 19, 2019
|The End Is Nigh
|September 5 - 12, 2019
|Abzu
|September 5 - 12, 2019
|Celeste
|August 29 - September 5, 2019
|Inside
|August 29 - September 5, 2019
|Fez
|August 22 - 29, 2019
|Hyper Light Drifter
|August 15 - 22, 2019
|Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden
|August 15 - 22, 2019
|GNOG
|August 8 - 15, 2019
|For Honor
|August 2 - 9, 2019
|Alan Wake
|August 2 - 9, 2019
|Moonlighter
|July 25 - August 2, 2019
|This War of Mine
|July 25 - August 2, 2019
|Limbo
|July 18 - July 25, 2019
|Torchlight
|July 11 - July 18, 2019
|Overcooked
|July 4 - July 11, 2019
|Last Day of June
|June 27 - July 4, 2019
|Rebel Galaxy
|June 20 - 27, 2019
|Enter The Gungeon
|June 13 - 20, 2019
|Kingdom New Lands
|June 6 - 13, 2019
|City of Brass
|May 30 - June 6, 2019
|Rime
|May 23 - 30, 2019
|Stories Untold
|May 16 - 30, 2019
|World of Goo
|May 2 - 16, 2019
|Transistor
|April 18, 2019 - May 2, 2019
|The Witness
|April 4 - 18, 2019
|Oxenfree
|March 21 - April 4, 2019
|Slime Rancher
|March 7 - 21, 2019
|Thimbleweed Park
|February 21 - March 7, 2019
|Axiom Verge
|February 7 - 21, 2019
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|January 24 - February 7, 2019
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|January 11 - 24, 2019
|Super Meat Boy
|December 28, 2018 - January 10, 2019
|Subnautica
|December 12 - 27, 2018