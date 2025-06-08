Pigface is a gnarly neo-noir FPS with freeform assassination missions and a demo that just dropped on Steam

In a trailer at the PC Gaming Show 2025 today, gritty assassination sandbox FPS Pigface showed off some new gameplay and revealed an August early access launch window. You can also try Pigface for yourself right now with its new demo that just went live on Steam.

Pigface is a gnarly piece of work: Think the open-ended shooter missions of SWAT or the old school Rainbow Six games, but with an aesthetic and sensibility somewhere between classic indie shooter Hotline Miami and Rockstar's old "but think of the children" darling, Manhunt⁠—for our younger audience, that's the one where you had to kill people for snuff films and a lot of the Fox News set got mad about it.

You play as a masked assassin named Exit, her titular pig face a Hotline Miami-style animal mask, not a physical pig snout a la the wholesome fairy tale romantic comedy classic, Penelope. Exit is simultaneously blackmailed and brutally coerced (with what sounds like a bomb collar!) into doing wetwork for a shadowy paymaster.

Lest you feel too bad for her, this is far from her first time killing people for hire, and the game will see us climbing up a bloody ladder of assassination targets while trying to figure out who's behind all this nonsense. It's grungy, vile-feeling neo-noir, all boarded-up shops, desolate warehouses, and graffiti-tagged motels well past their time⁠—I'm pretty into it.

The gameplay promises something special as well: An immersive sim, thinking man's shooter where you can tailor your arsenal and strategy to your preferences, with "guns blazing" or "slow and tactical" both on the table, according to Pigface's Steam page.

With all that in mind, Pigface also strikes me as a good fit for folks who enjoyed Cruelty Squad as much as we did in-between updates for its incredible, ridiculously challenging follow-up, Psycho Patrol R. The sandbox assassinations sound similar to what we were doing in the 2021 indie hit, just with a more grounded noir aesthetic swapped in for Cruelty Squad's neon dadaist future.

Much as I love a good boomer shooter, it's been a real joy to see the flowering of indie immersive sims and more tactical fare as well. Pigface's demo has just gone live on Steam if you want to check out the game for yourself⁠—I certainly plan to⁠—and you can also wishlist Pigface ahead of its August early access launch.