TerraTech Legion is basically like if you got to drop your own deadly LEGO car into Vampire Survivors
Build and customise your perfect death-car in this new spin-off.
I tell you what, I've played as a lot of different things in the survivors-like genre. I've been a monster hunter in Vampire Survivors, a viking warrior in Jotunnslayer, a martial arts master in Karate Survivor, a dwarf space miner in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and some kind of genetic abomination in Bio Prototype.
But I have never played as a customisable armoured personnel carrier.
Announced at our very own PC Gaming Show 2025, TerraTech Legion is a spin-off from sandbox game TerraTech, and brings over that game's modular vehicle creation system. That means you get to fight off waves of enemy robots with a deadly little truck of your own design, putting together different wheels, boosters, guns, bumpers, and, uh, chainsaws.
It seems like a really clever combo. The genre's always been about developing and perfecting different builds on each run—the idea of making that a process of physically building up your vehicle is really neat, and the bouncy driving physics should give it a pretty unique feel.
After probably a thousand hours all together of getting swarmed to death in these kinds of games, I can imagine I'm going to find it pretty cathartic to be able to just run enemies over in my death-car.
Unusually for the genre, you'll be taking down structures as well as foes, and traversing "a wide range of hazardous environments". Along the way, you'll find reward crates containing new parts, and your build can also be shaped by your allegiance to one of three corporations. GeoCorp is all about raw strength and bulk, Venture favours speed, and Hawkeye Systems gives you access to more advanced weaponry.
TerraTech Legion is set to release later this year. I don't know what kind of license you need for a six-wheeled armoured buggy with a laser gun on it, but I guess book your test now.
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
