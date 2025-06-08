Paralives finally has a release date so I can finally go wild on its delightfully tactile building and endlessly cozy vibes

Not a single word is spoken in the Paralives trailer—seen at our very own PC Gaming Show 2025—but it didn't need to. All it had to do was show me all the things I've ever wanted to do in a life sim: Pulling at couches to make them longer, windows to make them smaller, sitting on arm rests to watch TV(!!!), building with curved walls, so much clutter, and even having a good old cry in the bathroom.

More importantly, it finally told us a release date—Paralives is entering early access later this year, on December 8.

If you aren't up to speed with Paralives, let me give you a quick rundown: It's an indie life simulator being worked on by a small team at Paralives Studios. It's not gunning for the same scope as the likes of The Sims or Inzoi, but quite frankly it doesn't need to. Instead, it's focused on crafting a small but dense experience with loads of small details that are every life sim lover's dream.

I've been in love with the building ever since Paralives showed off its curved walls —something The Sims 4 took eight years to add—and the ability to push and pull them beyond The Sims' one-tile restrictions. Seeing it all again has only cemented my excitement for how much detail Paralives Studio seems to be putting into its build mode.

As someone who is an absolute fiend for clutter—seriously, it takes up at least half of my Sims 4 custom content folder—seeing that kitchen absolutely stuffed with tchotchkes and culinary doo-dads already has my interior design sicko alarm blaring in my brain. I mean, c'mon: A kettle on the stove, plant pots on the fridge, and a sideboard customised with all manner of jars and ingredients? I'm sold.

It's not just building, though. The trailer also gives a little glimpse into the gameplay side of things. Parafolks can jog, smooch, play the piano, work in a coffee shop, get into some fiery arguments, and share an intimate dance together.

I'm just already enamoured with how alive the Parafolks seem. Having different ways of sitting on the couch, or gingerly comforting a crying family member is making me feel all giddy for just how much I'll be able to do with my virtual families.

Honestly, it's just a massively exciting time to be a life sim fan right now, and having Paralives as another option to scratch that genre itch is going to be rad. Seeing the team grow from just Alex Massé to now 13 folks crafting something which looks this cosy has been a treat to witness, and I'm so excited to be getting my hands on it at the end of the year.