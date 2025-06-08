When people need help, you answer the call… and then send out a superhero while you stay safely behind your desk in strategy adventure Dispatch

What happens if you're an armored superhero and your armor is destroyed? If you're Tony Stark, not much: you're a billionaire with, last I checked, a few dozen spare sets to step into.

If you're a hero named Mecha Man, also known as Robert Robertson, and your only set of armor has been wrecked in a brawl with your nemesis… well, you've gotta put aside your superheroics and get a real job.

Not an entirely normal real job, though. In strategy adventure Dispatch from AdHoc Studio, you manage an office full of former supervillains as they attempt to become heroes, strategically dispatch them to emergencies across the city, and try to balance your relationships with them while planning your own comeback.

The new Dispatch trailer revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2025 will give you a taste of what you're up against.

It's a great concept: this never gets brought up in Marvel movies, but a superhero team would absolutely need an dedicated emergency response number. How else are citizens gonna let heroes know when they need help? Not everything is a Galactus-level threat: sometimes a supervillain is just trying to steal some jewels and the cops are outmatched.

Sending the right hero for the job would be important as a dispatcher. Say a museum filled with priceless treasures is being robbed. Maybe you should send someone who can turn invisible and take out the burglars with stealth rather than, I dunno, dispatching a big hulking brawler who might wind up smashing the place to pieces? That's part of the strategy in Dispatch: which hero to send to which catastrophe.

If you're getting some Telltale vibes, that's to be expected: Dispatch is developed by the writers and directors of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us. The choices you make in the narrative will change how the story plays out, for you at your dispatch desk and for your team of would-be heroes out there in the field. The game is packed with voice talent, too: Aaron Paul and Jeffrey Wright are in it, plus members of Critical Role like Laura Bailey and Matt Mercer.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dispatch will be out later this year, but you can try out the new demo on Steam.