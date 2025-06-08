Laid-back camper sim Outbound cozies up with more than just van-life, it's got the full crafting and exploration game package

I've spent an embarrassing amount of time watching TikTok's camper life girlies decorate their sightseeing digs and plan days around the next big cross-country destination. I'm always jealous for a minute, but then I remember I hate driving and wouldn't last a day on the open road.

That's okay though—there's always Outbound, an adorable camper van building sim I've had my eye on since spotting it ages ago in a Wholesome Games shoutout. During today's PC Gaming Show 2025, developer Square Glad Games shared more on the cutesy, customizable camper life in a new trailer for the road trip.

We've seen some of this before, but a few new cuts get a little more familiar with the game's systems. Today's footage includes a montage of cozy routines, like foraging for berries and mushrooms, piecing together portable living spaces, and exploring Outbound's open world for the perfect spot. The idea that I can bring my own home-sweet-motorhome to life is a big enough draw, but the extra crafting game staples continue to surprise me.

These are the bits I'm eager to see more: the research goals leading into improved tech, the smaller incremental improvements you can make through new materials, and the ways to decorate along the way. The focus on sustainability subtly shines through, too, with mini wind turbines and personal gardens stacked every which way on the preview van.

There are also little snippets showing life around your camper, not just in or on top of it. I spotted a tent and cooking setup along a river with the van parked to the side, and even if I'm more of a stay in the van kind of gal, I love the idea of camping out nearby and cozying up with Mother Nature.

Now that I've got a better handle on how much further Outbound takes crafting, I'm itching to get at the multiplayer. It's 4-player co-op, and Square Games has already noted you can explore "a variety of biomes, resources, and secrets" with friends. My hope is that four of us could at least take two vans, but I reckon that cuts into sustainability concerns. Perhaps I'm more suited for the solo trip.

It's all enough to circumvent any late-night impulses to buy a van, for now at least. Outbound will release in the first half of 2026. For now, you can wishlist Outbound on Steam, and if you're truly eager to hit the road, try signing up for its upcoming beta on the Square Glad Games official site.