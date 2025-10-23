The best fish tank PC case in 2025: I've tested heaps of stylish chassis but only a few have earned my recommendation

If you're the type to want to show off your components to the world, one of the best fish tank PC cases is a great way to do it. Due to the sudden popularity of this sort of case design, I'm going to presume this includes most PC gamers—we're vain creatures, after all.

I've tested heaps of PC cases over the past 12 months and beyond in order to narrow down the selection below to just a handful of high-quality cases. The top spot going to the Havn HS 420, a wonderfully well made chassis with plenty of room for cooling and components. Though if you prefer to go for a cheaper option, while fish tank cases do come with a premium, the Lian Li O11 Vision Compact is an affordable alternative.

The best fish tank PC case

1. Havn HS 420 The best fish tank PC case Our expert review: Specifications Form Factor: Mid-tower Motherboard support: E-ATX / ATX / M-ATX / Mini-ITX Dimensions: 541 x 259.5 x 547 mm / 21.3 x 10.2 x 21.5 Weight: 17.84 kg / 39.33 lbs Radiator support: up to 420 mm, side: up to 420 mm, bottom: Up to 420 mm (non-VGPU model only) Fans included: None IO ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) Drive support: 5x 3.5-inch, 9x 2.5-inch Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Check Walmart View at havn.global Reasons to buy + Looks fantastic + Clever modularity + Gorgeous glass + Effective cable management + Good dust protection Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Limited motherboard airflow

The Havn HS 420 is the best fish tank PC case on account of also being our pick for the best PC case. It's a bit of a given it should be bestowed this honor thanks to its panoramic design. But, hey, let's talk about what makes it so great.

The HS 420 is wonderfully designed. The front panel wraps around the side to open up the innards to the outside world, utilizing an impressively chunky piece of glass gently curved into shape. This entire L-shaped panel can be lifted (fairly) easily out of the way to build into the chassis.

The entire chassis peels away to make building easier. The vented rear and top panels are easily removed, as is the rear, exposing the superb cable management and cooling options below. This case is intended for a chimney-style design, one which has the air flowing from bottom to top, but there is room for two fans in the rear and three more down the side. There's room for a whopping 11 fans total.

With devilish good looks in white and the option for a vertical GPU mount if you're into that sorta thing, the Havn HS 420 is top of the pile when it comes to fish tank PC cases.

The best budget fish tank PC case

2. Lian Li O11 Vision Compact The best budget fish tank PC case Our expert review: Specifications Form Factor: Mid-tower Motherboard support: ATX / M-ATX / Mini-ITX / E-ATX / BTF Dimensions: 448 x 288 x 446 mm / 17.6 x 9.0 x 17.6 inches Weight: 11.97 kg / 26.33 lbs Radiator support: Top: up to 360 mm, bottom: up to 360 mm, side: up to 360 mm Fans included: None IO ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), 2x USB 3.0 (Type-A), 1x HD Audio Drive support: 2x 2.5-inch SSD, storage cage: 2x 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch HDD/SSD Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg View at Newegg View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Stupidly low price point + Wildly versatile interior layout + Strong aesthetic chops Reasons to avoid - GPU sag bracket could be lower - Cable management could be slightly better - Could use a fan controller… and a fan or two.

The best fish tank PC case on a budget is the Lian Li O11 Vision Compact. Generally, fish tank PC cases are more expensive than something more traditional (and more boring), and that's definitely true of the Lian Li. Though for its slightly higher price tag than some, it's still absurd value for what you get here.

This is one of the best looking fish tank cases in my opinion. The entire case is half glass, with a glass panel on the top, glass panel on the front, and glass panel on the side. You wouldn't want it to slip out of your hands when you're moving around, and indeed if you move often, maybe look elsewhere, but it's absolutely gorgeous.

You do have to provide your own fans here, as Lian Li doesn't offer any in the box. That's a bit of an extra expense, but there are some really affordable options for very little cash out there. Just check out our guide to the best PC fans for more if you need help deciding.

As you might imagine by the name, the O11 Compact is a little smaller than some others on the market, at 44.8 x 28.8 x 44.6 cm. Though it's not the smallest case around by any means. It does make very good use of that space, however, with room for eight fans, including two exhaust, and a pretty sizeable graphics card.

The best looking fish tank PC case