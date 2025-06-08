Capy Castaway is a whimsical exploration adventure inspired by memories of childhood about a capybara and a crow trying to find their way home

Life is good when you're a capybara—unless, that is, the zoo you call home suffers a flood of biblical proportions and you end up stranded on a deserted island somewhere, far from the safety and comfort of your family and friends.

But even in that admittedly very specific circumstances, things seem pretty okay, at least in Capy Castaway, an upcoming exploration adventure from Pekoe developer Kitten Cup Studio that dropped a new trailer at today's PC Gaming Show 2025.

The good news for our capy castaway is that they're not alone on this unfortunate adventure: A helpful crow is on hand to assist with the exploration. Capy can sniff out treasures, push heavy objects, and dig things up, while Crow can reach distant objects and even carry Capy over short distances.

Between them, they'll explore this mysterious island, help out the islanders, make friends, and of course try to find their way home—all while discovering what "home" really means.

But there's more going on than first meets the eye: The storm that swept away Capy also threatens to disrupt the delicate balance between the natural and spiritual worlds. "As much as the story is a coming-of-age for our protagonists, it's also about the consequences of how our actions truly affect the world around us," the Steam page says. "Like most fables, there are lessons to be learned, characters to befriend, and a mystery to solve."

Capy Castaway is set to arrive sometime in 2026, and is available for wishlisting now on Steam.

