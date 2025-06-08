Necesse looks like top-down Terraria, and that's the magic combination to get my attention for its 1.0 release date reveal

It's been a while since the pixely, base-building survival game Necesse made its 2019 early access debut, but during today's PC Gaming Show 2025, developer Fair Games revealed it's crafting up something big for later this year. As it approaches its sixth year in the works, Necesse is finally making the jump to version 1.0 with a release date set for October 9, 2025.

Earlier this year, Necesse's roadmap offered a general outline of its 1.0 plans, but this is our first look into more specifics from Fair Games. The studio says this is its "biggest update yet" and promises improvements on the Necesse you already know, plus new features like an "infinite seamless game world" so you can skip the loading screens. It's an upgrade from the game's current island-based world system.

There's also a new personality system on the way for the survival-crafting sim's settlers, giving the little guys distinct attitudes and a sprinkle of romance. Fair Games' announcement doesn't expand much on the lovey-dovey bits, but 'we're adding personalities' is one of those weirdly specific video game notes I love. I'm laughing about it now, but won't be if I'm sucked into min-maxxing settler kisses come October.

The trailer shows off a few of those settler upgrades, with heart emojis and other icons indicating NPC moods, but the scale of it all is what impresses me the most. I saw quaint little villages, endless mazes, god knows how many biomes, and frantic bullet hell boss fights all crammed into that one-minute montage. It's a lot, but you can drag friends along—maybe divvy up assignments. Some of y'all are on romance duty, others can risk life and limb fighting in a lava pit.

Fair Games also says it's got an "expanded endgame and final boss" planned for Necesse's 1.0 launch, along with a new talent tree and a host of other little balance changes in the works. It sounds like a proper early access graduation, and if those worlds are truly seamless with big groups, then maybe I'll add Necesse to my endless cycle of Valheim-Terraria-Stardew crafting hell grinds. Since, much like PC Gamer's Chris Livingston, I somehow missed out on Necesse when it first surfaced.

I'm a bit surprised by how those satisfying, chunky mining noises and resource micromanagement routines avoided me for so long, but the top-down, open world adventure is on my radar. You can buy the early access version of Necesse on Steam now, or wishlist it for a launch reminder in October.