Pizza Bandit is a third-person shooter about an ex-merc who wants to run a pizza joint, but aliens have different plans

During the opening seconds of this Pizza Bandit trailer, which debuted at the PC Gaming Show 2025 today, I thought I was looking at a gritty, neo noir take on the shop sim genre: there's a big guy making pizzas in a pizza restaurant, after all. Great, I thought: time to make pizzas. Time to decorate my pizza restaurant. Time to innovate new pizza toppings.

But my expectations were quickly defied. Within 10 seconds, some hectic baddies smash into the restaurant, our chef hero whips out a futuristic-looking rifle, and red stuff flies—but not the pizza sauce variety of red stuff.

I can cope with that, but now I'm reading the game description and I'm starting to feel puzzled and a little excited. Pizza Bandit is actually a four-player third-person shooter, but it might be more accurate to call it a third-person shooter/cooker, because you do actually have to make pizzas in Pizza Bandit. In each mission you need to balance your ability to shoot aliens, cook pizzas, and survive. I'm imagining something like Killing Floor, except with pizza.

Our ex-merc's dreams of running a pizza restaurant aren't entirely ruined by the alien incursion—between missions he can spend credits on upgrading and customising his restaurant.

Oh, and among the conventional weaponry—automatic rifles, katanas and so on—there's also a pizza slicer, of course.



Pizza Bandit will launch into early access on August 25. You can wishlist it on Steam right now.