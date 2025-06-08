Finally, a new game about being a deranged cult leader is coming to Steam in July—get ready for Worship

Worship is a game about being a ruthless cult leader. The objective is to spread your cult as far and wide as possible, usually with the help of the cult members you've recruited, who will do anything you demand of them—even present themselves for sacrifice. Ultimately, the goal is to destroy the world via the summoning of your cultish deity. It's a simple power fantasy we've all dreamed of from time to time. Right?

If this is reminiscent of Cult of the Lamb to you, you're kinda on the mark. Like that bestseller Worship has a gorgeous and unique art style, mixing a predominant monochrome with occasional splashes of color (usually red, naturally). Pikmin is an obvious touchstone: pushing your followers around is a huge aspect of Worship, but so is fending off would-be foes and just generally ensuring no one messes around with your cult.

In a new trailer shown at the PC Gaming Show 2025, studio Chasing Rats Games (the studio behind bizarre physics-puzzler Struggling) has announced a July 16 early access launch date for Worship. The roguelite has support for both online and split screen coop, so if the prospect of being a manipulative weirdo alone is too much for you, bring up to three friends along.

The early access stint is in addition to a free demo that's also available, and has itself been subject to a handful of content updates. The response among Steam users so far has been very promising indeed; Worship could be another winner in the burgeoning genre of ruthless weirdo sim.