Hyper Games is back with another cozy Moomin adventure, and this time Moomintroll is the main character

We may be entering into summer, but that won't stop me from lighting a fire, making a hot chocolate, and snuggling up beneath a blanket. That's because Hyper Games is returning with another blissful adventure in Tove Jansson's fairytale world of the Moomins. As revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2025, Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth arrives next year. And as implied by the title, this time you'll play as Moomintroll himself.

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth isn't a direct sequel to last year's Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley . Instead, it's a standalone adventure inspired by Jansson's sixth Moomin novel Moominland Midwinter. The game sees Moomintroll awake prematurely from his winter hibernation, searching for company as he learns to cope with the cold. Along the way, Moomintroll will be joined by other characters, like the shy dog Sorry-oo who features in Moominland Midwinter, while also venturing into new places in and around the snow-covered landscapes of Moominvalley.

Like Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, Winter's Warmth will involve a mix of story-driven exploration and light environmental puzzle-solving. Hyper Games is keeping much about how the game will play under wraps. But given the winter theme and frequent imagery of Moomintroll carrying a lantern and matches, it seems likely that light and heat will play some role in the puzzling.

As with Snufkin, the art style here strikes a delicate balance between Jansson's original illustrations and the animated show from the 1990s. I'm also pleased by the fact that, as Moomintroll wanders around the environment, he seemingly leaves tracks in the snow. I always love a game with a bit of snow deformation, and while Winter Warm's snow trails will probably simpler than those seen in games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle , I'll nonetheless be writing my name in all of Winter's Warmth's scenes.

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth launches in 2026. There's no more specific date than that at present, but I'm personally hoping that it releases in winter, because this blanket's getting pretty warm.