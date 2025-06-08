Blippo+ is an uncanny, Hypnospace Outlaw-style game where you must flick through an alien off-cable TV network full of 'cloned opera stars and spooky raconteurs'

Dear reader, I regret to either infantilise you (or make you feel your age), but there was indeed a time before streaming services and on-demand-binging—where, if you didn't have cable, you were stuck at the whims of (shudder) whatever happened to be on at the time. Blippo+ seems to recreate the Lovecraftian fear that must've instilled in you, along with other, less all-consuming fears like an alien bend in space-time.

That's per a trailer arriving on our very own PC Gaming Show 2025, which we promise hasn't been taken over by a similar dimensional anomaly. We got that out of the way with bathtub Geralt .

If you're wondering what the heck you're watching, you're not alone—and while the Steam page doesn't illuminate much else at the time of writing, we've luckily been sent a press release that sheds a bit more on the subject.

Blippo+ is "a live-action, new wave, off-cable TV simulator". Your task is to flip through the channels of this bizarre faux-network and, instead of zoning out like you typically might, surf your way to the truth of "Planet Blip".

It's got an absolutely darling energy—think Hypnospace Outlaw , but instead of surfing through ‘90s webpages, you're flitting through public access TV instead. The live-action performances all seem wonderfully baffling, with a cast of "cloned soap opera stars

and spooky raconteurs… mad professors, quizmasters, scientists, and action sheroes" to keep you entertained.

As for what's wrong on Planet Blip, the trailer hints towards The Bend, "a source of signal intrusions and dangerous interference". That, or it's a mental hole that's made for me to sink my grubby little human arms and legs into. Honestly, I could go either way. There'll also be "videotext forums" to scroll through, as if I didn't need to be made nostalgic enough—there was also a time before Reddit, in case it's before your time.

