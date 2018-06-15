Every E3 2018 news story

E3 2018 is done. Relax, take a breath, and stick on the kettle.
As we continue to pull interviews, previews and the hottest takes from everything we saw on the show floor and beyond, here's everything else that happened at this year's event:
Resident Evil 2 remake will include Tofu, Hunk and that big bastard alligator
Despite its shift in tone, some of RE2's most unusual characters remain.
Here's 18 minutes of murderous Metro Exodus gameplay footage
Have a gander.
Final Fantasy 7 remake director reassures would-be players despite E3 absence
Tetsuya Nomura vows it's "not just in early concept stages".
Metro Exodus' dynamic weather can mask footsteps
And its day-night cycle changes NPC behavior.
"We wanted to test ourselves" to make a game so different to The Witcher
CD Projekt Red talks Cyberpunk 2077.
Fallout 76's 'Country Roads' will be sold on iTunes to raise funds for charity
All proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.
Xbox app for Windows 10 to be 'more reflective of PC community' after rework
Phil Spencer reckons early work was "well intentioned", but not good enough.
Frontier elaborates on why Jurassic World Evolution doesn't have mod support
David Braben understands the demand, but must consider balance.
Cyberpunk 2077 concept art illustrates the trailer's beginnings
Here's where it all began.
PUBG's winter map will be somewhere between Miramar and Sanhok in size
Chris chats to PlayerUnknown himself.
Maneater lets you evolve your killer shark to become top of the food chain
Learn more about how your shark will evolve in this open world action-RPG.
Fortnite on Nintendo Switch supports crossplay with PC
And all other platforms... except PS4.
How the creators of Neo Cab want to make emotion 'truly matter to gameplay'
Chance Agency explains how emotions affect your performance on the job.
Nioh 2 will not be a dramatic departure from the original, says director
But it will feature a character creator.
Telltale is working on a Stranger Things game
And Minecraft: Story Mode is coming to Netflix.
Bethesda says Fallout 76 'is not just a full-on PvP game'
You don't lose all your stuff if another player kills you.
The Resident Evil 2 remake is looking like fantastic, gruesome survival horror
Here's 15 minutes of gameplay.
Fallout 76 is based on plans for Fallout 4 multiplayer
"As Fallout 4's going on, it becomes 'no, we should really do it as its own thing.'"
Id Software boss says original Rage was 'every shade of brown'
Rage 2 is a bright, colorful game, and there's a good reason for it.
Destiny fans built a shrine to Cayde-6 at E3
May he rest in peace.
Soulcalibur 6 release date set, watch Geralt in action
He's so pretty.
Fortnite World Cup 2019 announced
Epic will not allow the sale of teams or franchises.
Cyberpunk 2077 won't ship with multiplayer, but might do after launch
CD Projekt Red is concentrating on the single-player game.
Anthem won't have player-to-player trading at launch
Matchmaking is designed to limit griefing, says Mark Darrah.
Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am Twitch channel breaks 700,000 concurrent viewers
That's one hell of a big event.
You can play Cyberpunk 2077 as a woman or a man
CD Projekt's next game features a character creation system.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an FPS
The distinction between genres is so blurred, though.
Fallout 76 will have 'real-time' VATS
But not as we're used to.
Ruin your friendships again in Overcooked 2
Return to the kitchen this August.
Bungie confirms that Year 1 gear will carry over into Destiny 2 Forsaken
Current legendaries will still be useful after September 4.
BioWare: 'Mass Effect is certainly not dead'
Mike Gamble's focus is on Anthem, but ME hasn't been left behind.
Anthem 'has a climax and conclusion but the game continues after that'
BioWare executive producer Mark Darrah hosts an impromptu AMA.
Nioh 2 announced at Sony's E3 press conference
Team Ninja to develop the sequel.
Watch the Resident Evil 2 remake debut trailer
The spruced up Raccoon City is due in January.
Control is Remedy's new third-person adventure
Due in 2019 and published by 505 Games.
Telltale shows off in-game footage of The Walking Dead's final season
The new art style is really something.
Hitman 2's new Miami level dazzled in this new trailer It's gorgeous.
Rapture Rejects is a 2D battle royale based on webcomic Cyanide & Happiness Think Fortnite meets Don't Starve.
A fresh look at Anno 1800
Ubisoft BlueByte brought a world exclusive trailer to the PC Gaming Show.
Ooblets go to battle by busting sweet dance moves
Even when they brawl with each other, Ooblets are adorable.
Noita is a hilarious, horrifying wizard death experiment
Where every pixel is simulated.
Don't Starve's Hamlet expansion looks neat
As showcased in this here trailer.
Overkill's The Walking Dead is due this November
It's got a new head-popping trailer, too.
Just Cause 4 shows off its shiny new engine at the PC Gaming Show
Avalanche shows off what the new version Apex engine can do.
Space disaster sim Genesis Alpha One gets a September release date
And a new trailer.
New Star Citizen trailer teases Alpha 3.2
Look at all this pretty space.
Sable trailer shows off its gorgeous futuristic exploration
Seriously, this one's a looker.
Night Call is a suave noir adventure game
Pick up fares and solve murders in Paris.
Morning Star is a 'post-cyberpunk' farming sim
Where computers are the soil and data are the crops. It looks very cool.
Bravery Network Online is a fast and frantic Pokemon-style RPG
Flicker Gloves, Round Ends, Claymores, Pecks and—take a look for yourself.
Killing Floor 2's Summer Sideshow update adds an airship map
Treacherous Skies brings new maps, features and guns.
Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami coming to PC
Boom. Valkyria Chronicles 4 is en route, too.
Warframe's anticipated story update, The Sacrifice, is coming this week
The next major chapter in Warframe's story.
Watch the creepy new trailer for The Sinking City
Have a drink in this Lovecraftian adventure.
See Hunt: Showdown's new crossbows and wet, wormy monster
It sounds gross, but you'll want to see this.
Star Control: Origins teases new in-game footage
And it's out in September.
The Forgotten City is a new standalone game based on the award-winning mod
Watch the first gameplay trailer here.
Satisfactory is a factory-builder that echoes Ark, Subnautica, Factorio
Coffee Stain Studios' latest looks lovely.
The Division 2 will not have a battle royale mode
"Nope," says Ubisoft.
For Honor is yours for free on Uplay if you download it before June 18
And once you've got it, it's yours forever.
For Honor announces 4 new heroes, new story, new 4v4 castle siege
In its biggest expansion to date.
The Crew 2's open beta kicks off next week
Start your engines early between June 21-24.
Ubisoft's psychological thriller Transference ditches VR requirement
And is coming this fall.
The Division 2 will have 8-player raids and a year of free expansions
Watch two new trailers from Ubisoft's E3 presser.
Trials Rising coming next year
Crash your bike and ragdoll hard come February, 2019.
Beyond Good and Evil 2 teases the return of Jade
BG&E 2 dropped a new full-on cinematic trailer.
Beyond Good and Evil 2 teases explosive in-game footage
And showed off some snippets of combat.
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Is "your first steps into the world" of Life is Strange 2.
Monster Hunter: World is coming to Final Fantasy 14
By way of a new crossover this summer.
Square Enix announces The Quiet Man with the worst trailer of E3 so far
See for yourself.
Babylon's Fall is the latest game from Platinum
With world wars, judgement days and futuristic knights.
Just Cause 4 video shows off extreme weather and new stunt tools
Weather-inflicted destruction looks like a huge addition to the sandbox.
Dragon Quest 11 trailer tells 'The Legend of the Luminary'
Echoes of an Elusive Age comes to PC in September.
EA says Battlefield 5 cosmetics "need to be believable, need to fit with the era."
A list which might include bagpipes and Scottish broadswords.
Devolver Digital's E3 2018 showcase
It had gore, a homage to Robocop, and actual game announcements.
Metal Wolf Chaos XD, a From Software game from 2004, is getting a remaster
And it's coming to PC later this year.
Bethesda announces space-faring RPG Starfield
Rumoured for years, Bethesda has now finally confirmed its existence.
The Elder Scrolls 6 announced
We don't know much, but it definitely exists.
Bethesda reveals Skyrim Very Special Edition for Alexa
Seriously, it's real.
Fallout 76 is an online game
And, yes, you can nuke other players.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a co-op game starring B.J's twin daughters
This intriguing standalone spin-off is due next year.
Elder Scrolls Legends trailer shows off the game's forthcoming revamp
ESL is gonna look a whole lot prettier, soon.
Rage 2 trailer shows off guns, special powers, and a weird post-apocalypse
Rage 2's latest showing teased its unique style of end-of-the-world action.
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition coming to PC this winter
The fan-favorite Tales will finally hit PC, with its bonus PS3 content included.
William Gibson doesn't think Cyberpunk 2077 is cyberpunk enough
The prominent cyberpunk author called Cyberpunk 2077's E3 trailer "generic."
Cyberpunk 2077 trailer secretly confirms there will be no microtransactions
Microtransactions? "In a single player role-playing game? Are you nuts?"
Cyberpunk 2077 revealed
At last we got a glimpse of our next RPG obsession.
Halo Infinite is coming to PC
But what is it? Looks like we'll have to wait.
Gears Tactics is a PC-only turn-based strategy game
Made by Splash Damage.
Metro Exodus nails down a February release date February 22, to be exact. Check out the wasteland shooter's latest trailer in this direction.
Gears of War 5 coming in 2019, stars Kait from Gears 4
A returning character takes the lead in the next main Gears game.
Dying Light 2 announced and Chris Avellone is designing the story
Decisions you make will have radical effects on the city.
A new Battletoads game is coming
It's due in 2019.
Just Cause 4 is coming in December, features scary weather
Sandstorms, blizzards and more lie ahead.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider shows off its jungles
And Lara is one with them, we're guessing.
Jump Force is a new Shonen Jump mash-up fighting game
Finally, we can settle all those fan-fic message board debates.
A new Tunic trailer shows off adorable fox combat
Foxes with swords.
Devil May Cry 5 confirmed, coming to PC
Billed as a "true sequel" to DMC4.
Cuphead is getting The Delicious Last Course DLC
More cartoons coming in 2019.
PUBG teases a fourth map with snow, due this winter
Bring a jacket.
The Division 2 footage shows an overgrown, devastated Washington, D.C.
Bigger environments, new gear, and a new setting feature.
We Happy Few out in August, Microsoft acquires developer Compulsion Games
After two years, We Happy Few leaves Early Access.
Battlefield 5 War Stories trailer shows off the first chapter
Another vague peek at singleplayer.
Microsoft has acquired Hellblade studio Ninja Theory
The studio joins several others in growing roster.
Forza Horizon 4 is going to the UK
Seasons, motorcycles, and hovercrafts are coming this October.
Fallout 76 is 4 times the size of Fallout 4, gets a gameplay trailer
Sounds big. We'll see more at Bethesda's conference.
Crackdown 3 gets an explosive new gameplay trailer
It's still set for February 2019, fingers-crossed.
From Software announces Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
It's a third person action game like Dark Souls coming next year.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets a beautiful new E3 gameplay trailer
It's coming in 2019, too.
See Anthem in action
This is what BioWare's co-op shooter will look like.
Anthem gets a release date
It's coming in February.
Battlefield 5 multiplayer gameplay revealed
Check out what DICE's new WW2 FPS looks like.
Battlefield 5 will get a 'royale' mode
No FPS is safe this year.
Look what EA has done to Command & Conquer
Prepare to be a little disappointed, unless you're big into mobile strategy.
Anthem will not have romance options
No love for these Javelins.
EA reveals Sea of Solitude, an exploration-based game
It's about a world where people turn into monsters.
Madden 19 is coming to PC
After years away. Exciting.
Anthem has no loot boxes
The game will be upfront about what you're paying for.
Battlefront 2 is getting Clone Wars content
Including General Grievous as a hero character.
Unravel 2 revealed
And surprise! It's out now.
EA announces Origin Access Premier, an all-in-one subscription
Play every EA game at release for $100 a year.
FIFA 19 revealed
And it'll feature the UEFA Champions League.
Respawn's Star Wars game is called Jedi: Fallen Order
And it's out in fall 2019.
Battlefield 5's new destruction system is shown off
Get a look at a tank driving through a house.
Dontnod announces new project
Twin Mirror is a new game from the Life Is Strange creators.
Hitman 2 is coming in November
Don't miss the Sean Bean-starring trailer.
Anthem will have no offline mode
Even playing solo, you'll need an internet connection. It won't feature PvP either.