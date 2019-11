We learned last week that The Crew 2's Year 1 will include three free expansions and 22 new vehicles. It's open beta you lets you test drive the incoming racer early, and sets off on June 21.

As showcased during Ubisoft's E3 2018 conference, here's a glimpse of how you'll start your own story on the open road, the open water and the open sky.

The Crew 2 is due on June 29. More information on its open beta—which runs June 21-24—can be found in this direction.