Crackdown 3 gets an explosive new gameplay trailer at E3 2018

Crackdown 3's been subject to a number of surprise delays, but this fun gameplay trailer revealed at Microsoft's Xbox conference underlines the fact that we'll definitely be playing it in February 2019.

Here's a bunch of ludicrous stuff that appears in the trailer:

- A tank being thrown at a spaceship.

- Cars driving up the sides of buildings.

- A sci-fi weapon where you can tether enemies together.

- A car transforming into a tank.

- Mechs, mostly being destroyed.

- A giant sci-fi snake, because why not?

No sign of its destruction-based multiplayer mode, though. Hopefully we'll get hands-on with Crackdown 3 again this week. Stay tuned.