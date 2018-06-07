Hitman 2 announced for November, see the first trailer

Warner Bros officially revealed Hitman 2 today. You can see the announcement trailer above, narrated by Sean "Ned Stark" Bean, featuring Agent 47 completing an assignment at a busy racetrack in Miami. Unlike the previous Hitman, this one won't be episodic. The entire game will be available on launch day, which is planned for November 13 of this year. There are plans for post-launch content, however.

Miami is one of six locations in Hitman 2—the others have not yet been revealed but we expect to learn more at E3, especially since Warner Bros will be guests on the PC Gaming Show.

Hitman 2 is already available on Steam for pre-orders, which gives you immediate access to Hitman: Sniper Assassin Mode, a solo and online co-op game. The trailer for this mode can be seen below.