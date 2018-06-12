Watch the Resident Evil 2 remake debut trailer

The debut trailer for the Resident Evil 2 remake was shown at Sony's E3 showcase, and it's looking way better than expected. This isn't just a simple remaster with higher-res textures and streamlined controls. This is Resident Evil 2 completely remade. It's adopting the over-the-shoulder camera and combat system popularized in Resident Evil 4 from the looks of it, and the characters and monsters have received a nice makeover. The mood is much spookier than what I remember, too. I have to say, I'm very impressed.

A release date was announced for January 25, 2019.