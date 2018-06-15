Resident Evil 2 remake will include Tofu, Hunk and that big bastard alligator

The Resident Evil 2 remake may have lost some its B-movie charm (see above), but it'll still feature some of its most fantastical characters. As reported by Polygon, Tofu, Hunk, and that massive mutant alligator that, don't lie, scared the total shite out of you on first encounter will return come January 25, 2019.

"I really like the alligator character and want to have it in there," Resident Evil 2 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi tells Polygon. "I think it’s part of Resident Evil 2’s history, and people have lots of great memories of it."

In case you'd forgotten what the crocodilian in question looks like in-game, here's a reminder:

According to Polygon, Hirabayashi's team were concerned the above didn't fit with the remake's tone—however its design was reworked several times until it was "able to make it work in this world."

Hirabayashi continues: "That’s not just applying to the alligator boss. We had to start off with something that doesn’t look like it’s going to fit with how the game looks today, but if you keep having lots of discussions, and get to the crux of what makes each element what it is, you can dig down and find the core idea and find a way to implement that in a new game."

Likewise, Tofu and Hunk will also return. From what we've seen, I cannot imagine how the former will work in practice. Which makes me want this game even more.