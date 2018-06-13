Telltale is working on a Stranger Things game

Telltale Games and Netflix have confirmed that Minecraft: Story Mode is coming to Netflix later this year. And more importantly (I think, anyway), a new game based on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things series is also in the works.

The Netflix version of Minecraft: Story Mode is a "five-episode interactive narrative series," Netflix said in a statement. "It's an extension of our other interactive stories we have on our service like Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout, Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile."

Interestingly, Netflix said it has no plans to get into gaming, and that it doesn't actually consider Minecraft: Story Mode to be a game at all. "There's a broad spectrum of entertainment available today," the company explained. "Games have become increasingly cinematic, but we view this as interactive narrative storytelling on our service."

Telltale's Stranger Things project, meanwhile, is part of Netflix's marketing and promotion efforts, but will not be on the Netflix service. For more on that, we can turn to a statement from Telltale.

"We're thrilled to confirm that Telltale is developing a game based on Stranger Things that we'll publish to consoles and computers at a later date," it said. "Our partnership with Netflix is something we're incredibly proud of, and while we don't have anything more to share right now, we're excited to reveal details on these projects later in the year."

The final chapter of Telltale's Walking Dead series is set to kick off in August. We got a look at some gameplay earlier this week at the PC Gaming Show at E3.

Thanks, TechRadar.