Overkill's The Walking Dead flaunts head-popping trailer, due this November

Payday studio Overkill announced its co-operative FPS slant on The Walking Dead in 2014. First due in 2016, it was delayed to 2017, and then 2018. It's spent the past several weeks teasing its apocalyptic Georgetown setting, and the miserable backstories of its four survivors. It's now kicked things up a notch with the following head-stomping short.

Cue exploding heads by way of sniper rifles, crossbow bolts, combat knives, machetes, screwdrivers and, gulp, the underside of someone's boot.

In four-player co-op, Overkill's The Walking Dead is mission-based wherein "teamwork is paramount". Each of its four playable characters boast their own special abilities, skills trees, squad roles, story arcs and playstyles—all of which must be balanced, should you wish to make it out of Washington DC alive. In doing so, you'll build and maintain a camp, and will learn more about your fallen surroundings as you progress the game's story.

As teased throughout the trailer above, improvisation in attack is key—and a stealthy approach can be as valuable as, you know, literally kicking a zombie's head in. More information on all of the above can be found on the game's official site .

Overkill's The Walking Dead is due on November 6, 2018.