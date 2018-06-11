Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami coming to PC

Cult hits Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami are both coming to PC, as Sega revealed just now exclusively at the PC Gaming Show. Yakuza 0 is coming to PC on August 1st, and Kiwami is coming later in the year. Expect 4K resolution options and unlocked framerate. Valkyria Chronicles 4 will join them, too, with all three games having been only available on PS4 in the past. It's the first time Yakuza has come to PC in any form, and hopefully bodes well for the many other entries in the series. Yakuza 0 is coming first (it's already up on Steam), and is available to pre-order from today.

This move underlines Sega's commitment to bringing the best of its Japanese back catalogue to PC, which has previously yielded great ports of Bayonetta and Vanquish, among others. Last year, I spoke to Sega's John Clark about the company's wish list of games to bring to PC—as far as I'm concerned, these were near the top of my list. How about Persona next year, guys?

The video also showcases the upcoming release of RPG Shining Resonance: Refrain, which comes to PC on 10 July, and the return of the first two Shenmue games. Look for loads more words on Yakuza in the coming weeks—particularly from PC Gamer's Phil Savage, who spent most of 2017 playing the entire series.