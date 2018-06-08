Twin Mirror is a 'story-driven investigation game' from Life is Strange studio Dontnod

Last year, we learned Bandai Namco and Dontnod were developing a new narrative adventure game. It promised "AAA quality" and plenty of investigation—à la Life Is Strange—from a team separate to the one then working on Vampyr. The project now has a name: Twin Mirror. It's coming to PC in 2019.

Here's a trailer:

"The death of a friend. A broken heart. A hometown that’s no longer home," says the game's newly-launch Twitter page. "With no memory of the night before and an ominously bloody shirt as his only clues, it’s time for Sam to find the truth."

The trailer above echoes everything from Heavy Rain to Deadly Premonition, Silent Hill, The Evil Within and, of course, Life Is Strange as protagonist Sam struggles to recall his time in the fictional US town of Basswood.



With that, Twin Mirror is billed as a "story-driven investigation game". Expect more at E3.