At E3, Ubisoft announced that the starter edition of its multiplayer action game For Honor is free to try from now until June 18. More than that, if you download before the 18th you can go ahead and keep it forever. It's not just a trial, it's yours.

In addition, all other editions of For Honor are discounted by 75% until June 18. So if you've never played it, it's a good time to try.