Bravery Network Online is a fast and frantic Pokemon-style RPG

At first glance, Gloam Collective's Bravery Network Online (revealed just now at the PC Gaming Show) reminds me of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World mixed with Pokemon. The trailer above boasts turn-based fighting, you see, hand-drawn comic book-style characters, zany combat combos, a catchy soundtrack and—perhaps you're best taking a look yourself.

Above: Untitled Publisher's PC Gaming Show triple trailer reveal.

Between its Flicker Gloves and Round Ends, Claymores and Tag Outs, Pecks (my favourite) and Shrieks, I'm not really sure what's going on there, but it sure looks fun.

Outlandish moves accompany eccentric costumes and an excitable referee—and the in-line, cycleable character system reminds me a wee bit of Red Hook Studios' Darkest Dungeon.

No details yet on when Bravery Network Online will be ready to rumble, but we'll update you as and when we know more.