Gears of War 5 coming in 2019, stars Kait from Gears 4

Gears of War studio head Rod Fergusson got on stage at Microsoft's press conference to announce Gears of War 5, coming from The Coalition in 2019. The following trailer was surprisingly character-focused and combat-light, setting up a story focused on Kait, one of the squadmates introduced in Gears of War 4.

The video shows off new wintry environments, melee combat with a giant mace, and new bio-machine enemy types that look vaguely Borg-esque. It's hard to tell from a single trailer, but Gears 5 seems to focus less on having a full squad at your side as you fight, and more on exploration.

The Youtube description may lend credence to that theory: "In Gears 5 as Kait, journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world ever created. Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op."

Scrutinize the trailer above for more details.