Fallout 76's 'Country Roads' will be sold on iTunes to raise funds for charity

The first teaser for Fallout 76, as is the tradition, started out musically: In this case with a cover of John Denver's 1971 classic Country Roads. I can't say that it grabbed me in quite the same way as The Ink Spots, but I really like what Bethesda is doing with it outside of the game: The cover track will be released on iTunes on July 4, with all funds raised going to support Habit for Humanity.

"In the spirit of Fallout 76 and global rebuilding, we’re proud to team up with Habitat for Humanity—a global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the US and in more than 70 countries, to advance the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to call home," Bethesda said in a statement.

"Bethesda will donate 100% of its proceeds, with a minimum donation of $100,000, from sales of the single to Habitat for Humanity to assist in the organization’s goal of transforming lives and communities through affordable housing."

Bethesda hasn't said who's responsible for the cover, but it will surely be revealed when the track goes on sale. It did say, however, that "additional partnerships" with Habitat for Humanity will be announced leading up to the release of Fallout 76, which is set for November 14.

