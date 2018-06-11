Popular

Devolver Digital's E3 2018 show included gore, a homage to Robocop, actual game announcements



Trailers for Metal Wolf Chaos XD, My Friend Pedro, and SCUM were revealed. Check a look.

If you saw Devolver Digital's E3 conference last year, you'll have had an idea what to expect: host Nina Struthers doing a pitch-perfect impersonation of frightening corporate passion, gore, skits, and maybe some hints about actual games. This year's was a short one, though it did find time to reveal "lootboxcoin" and end with an homage to Robocop. In between, there were actual trailers for actual games including a remake of FromSoftware's Metal Wolf Chaos, a game in which the President of the United States puts on a mech suit to defeat a coup. You read that right. 

They also showed a trailer for My Friend Pedro, a game about skateboarding while performing gun ballet which you might have seen some excellent gifs of. (During the conference this led into Nina Struthers setting a man on fire for arguing over the pronunciation of the word 'gif' because this is still Devolver we're talking about.) Croteam's prison-riot survival game SCUM has a new Early Access trailer for the occasion too. And that's it until next year, when Struthers will presumably return as a full-blown cyborg to murder some more people. Can't wait.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
