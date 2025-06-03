It's Summer Geoff Fest season, folks, and you know what that means: time for a concentrated jet of videogame news so intense it could strip the enamel off porcelain. And nowhere is that news more exciting, intriguing, and relentlessly PC-oriented than at the PC Gaming Show 2025, airing this Sunday, June 8.

Hosted by Mica Burton, Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward, the showcase will feature a frankly ludicrous number of games: over 70, and all from studios like 11 Bit, CCP, People Can Fly, Ghost Ship, Ubisoft, and plenty more besides. We've also somehow managed to secure the insurance necessary to build a state-of-the-art PC during the show, which literally cannot go wrong. Once it's built and we've cleaned the scorch marks off the walls, we'll be giving it away to one lucky viewer of the show. Could it be you!? It could. If you watch. I believe those are the terms and conditions.

The games we'll be showing are, if I may say so, wall-to-wall bangers. We've got mushroom-themed FPS Mycopunk, a new puzzle game from the OG Zachtronics team, a new reveal from Poncle that—I didn't know this was allowed—isn't related to Vampire Survivors, and something called Pigface, which you should check out just on principle.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show 2025

PC Gaming Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On

How and when do you tune in, then? Great question. The PC Gaming Show will air Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 12 noon PDT, 3 pm EDT, 8 pm BST, 9 pm CEST and 3 am CST.

If you're in China, then 你好, and the show will hit on June 9 at 3 am.

The show will air on pretty much every platform upon which you could conceivably lay eyes. We'll be streaming on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, GOG.com, Steam, Bilibili, and even more besides. We'll have localised subtitles in English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, French, Korean, German, ASL and BSL.

And if you fancy partying up for this one, we'll be co-streaming with MissMikkaa, CohhCarnage, DieHardDiva, GRONKH, Forsen and SodaPoppin. It's a feast, a veritable feast of PC gaming. Can you afford not to tune in? Absolutely not.

If you want to keep up with more updates about PCG and the PC Gaming Show—and who could blame you?—then you can find us at pcgamingshow.com, Bluesky, X and Instagram.