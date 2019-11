Announced during Bethesda's E3 showcase, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a co-op game starring B.J. Blazkowicz's twin daughters, set in Paris in 1980s. Granted, these aren't the '80s you might know. The Nazis are still in charge in Wolfenstein's alternate timeline. Watch the debut trailer above.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is releasing in 2019.