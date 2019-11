At EA Play today, DICE showed off a brief clip of Battlefield 5's destructability. Check out the clip above, which shows a tank busting through a house. We learned a little about BF5's destruction—and fortification building—a couple of weeks ago during the big announcement. Read everything we know so far about Battlefield 5 here.

DICE also announced a battle royale mode—or at least, they stood on the stage and said 'Royale' and said we'd learn more later this year.