20 foolproof ways to get laid off in the videogame industry

In these trying economic times, it is tempting to visit the website LinkedIn.com in search of gainful employment in the videogame business. On that dread portal one can find an endless parade of hucksters and hustlers promising they're guarding the secret to success: a guaranteed six-figure career is just one $299.99 seminar away!

Here on the trusty ship PC Gamer we make no such outlandish promises, instead offering more practical advice: How to get laid off from whatever games industry job you already have.

The array of techniques assembled below is so wide-ranging, we're confident that anyone—from an enthusiastic 23-year-old graduate just weeks into their dream role, to a 30-year veteran beloved for their unending willingness to share decades of accrued knowledge and experience—can find the path to joblessness that's just right for them.

With these tried and true methods, a little grit and plenty of hard work, you too will be able to join the ranks of the approximately 35,000 wondering if they'll be able to afford rent, provide for their families, or find fulfillment in their chosen craft, which generates well over $100 billion in revenue each year.

PC Gamer's definitive (but by no means exhaustive) list of ways to lose your job in the videogame industry—guaranteed!