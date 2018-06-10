Popular

Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 trailer here

A new Cyberpunk 2077 cinematic trailer was revealed at the 2018 Xbox E3 conference.

At Microsoft's E3 show today, CD Projekt showed up with a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer—the first big showing of the Witcher 3 dev's next RPG we've seen in some time. Check it out above.

It's not the gameplay reveal we might've hoped for, but as far as cinematic trailers go, it certainly sets a tone, doesn't it? Here's everything else we know about Cyberpunk so far. Now that the big cinematic trailer is out of the way, we expect the next reveal to involve some proper play. No official release date has been announced, but if we had to guess we'd say 2019 at the earliest.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
