Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, Failbetter Games and Astra Logical are among the first partners confirmed for this year's PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show 2025 is almost upon us, and now Ubisoft, Failbetter Games, Devolver Digital and Astra Logical have been confirmed among the publishers and developers showcasing their wares on Sunday, June 8.

We love nothing more than sharing news about the most exciting upcoming PC games and hardware, so it's a genuine pleasure to be doing so alongside some of the biggest and most exciting names in the world of PC gaming today.

Set to kick-off at 12 noon PDT, 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 9pm CEST and 3am (on Monday, June 9) China Standard Time, the next flagship iteration of the PC Gaming Show will broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X and Facebook, as well as the PC Gamer website itself, our sister publication GamesRadar+ and Steam.

Brimming with exclusives, announcements, world premieres and behind the scenes developer interviews, viewers can look forward to over 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, Linux and MacOS this season of summer events and broadcasts—in the one and only show designed solely to celebrate all things PC gaming.

Having first graced our screens way back in 2015, the PC Gaming Show has since grown in size (to the tune of 74 million viewers and counting) but it's maintained a player-focused approach throughout, spotlighting some of the coolest games and the hardware that makes it all possible.

This year is no different, and we can't wait to share more between now and Sunday, June 8. To hear more about featured games please follow pcgamingshow.com, Bluesky, X and Instagram.

Streamers: if you'd like to be a partnered streamer for this year's PC Gaming Show, please fill out this short form. We'll provide you with a press kit, visual assets for your stream, and information to help you get the most out of the PC Gaming Show 2025 as a content and co-streaming opportunity.