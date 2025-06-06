Summer Game Fest 2025 live: All the announcements in real time

Refresh

Puzzle platformer Out of Words is coming in 2026 Out Of Words 4K 60fps - SUMMER GAME FEST 2025 - YouTube Watch On A two-player co-op platformer with beautiful stop-motion-esque art? Josef Fares, eat your heart out.

Metroidvania Mio: Memories in Orbit has a demo out now MIO: Memories In Orbit - Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On Man, this one's really pretty. The 2D platformer is out in 2025, and has a Steam demo live now ahead of the next Steam Next Fest bonanza.

Another small update here: gacha game Wuthering Waves has a trailer-worthy update landing on June 12. That's just six days!

Chrono Odyssey has a Steam playtest starting June 20 This "next-generation action MMORPG" has already been announced, but the news here is you'll be able to play it real soon. Check out the Steam page to join its upcoming playtest.

ARC Raiders | Release Date Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On Sorry folks, no surprise release for Arc Raiders during Summer Game Fest today. There were some rumors it would be shadow dropped, but you've got a few months to wait. After PC Gamer's Morgan Park got hands-on with Arc Raiders in April, it shot up to one of our most-anticipated games of the year.

Killer Inn is a 24-player social deduction game from Square Enix 『KILLER INN』（キラーイン）アナウンスメントトレーラー - YouTube Watch On This ain't no Final Fantasy. Here's a pretty different game from publisher Square Enix: a multiplayer social deduction game (think Mafia or the popular d TV series) but as a multiplayer game.

Felt That: Boxing is foul, despite its innocent-looking puppets Felt That Boxing Trailer 4K 60fps - SUMMER GAME FEST 2025 - YouTube Watch On "All right you little sack of fuzzy shit, show me what you got," says the grizzled coach in the trailer for this puppet... boxing game? This may be a bit more Dodgeball than Rocky, but with puppets. Everything's better with puppets, tbh.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword looks killer Onimusha: Way of the Sword - 2nd Trailer: Formidable Foes Emerge - YouTube Watch On I still think it's kinda awesome that Capcom is using the face of late, legendary actor Toshiro Mifune for the new character in this rebooted Onimusha. Here's a new trailer for the game, out next year.

Atomic Heart 2 is in development! Atomic Heart 2 - Announcement Trailer I SGF25 - YouTube Watch On Quite a surprising trailer for a somewhat unexpected sequel. The alternate history Soviet BioShock-like is clearly jumping into the future here, with more cyberpunk flair to it. I can't hate any trailer set to Queen's Don't Stop Me Now. Also, props for this trailer being chock full of gameplay despite no release date. It's in "active development" says Keighley. "This time there's a greater emphasis on RPG elements and player freedom." Developer Mundfish also announced The Cube, "an MMORPG shooter set in the Atomic universe on a massive levitating cube, where the edges are constnatly rotating to create unique gameplay combinations that are ever-evolving" says Keighley.

You know nothing, Jon Snow (except War) (Image credit: Game of Thrones) There's a new Game of Thrones-based strategy game on the way, and the trailer reinforces how you'll be the one deciding how things play out. It did so by showing Jon Snow getting totally stabbed. But not in the way he gets stabbed in the show. Different stabbing! War For Westeros will hit PC next year.

End of Abyss is coming next year from former Little Nightmares devs End of Abyss | Section 9 Interactive | Epic Games Publishing - YouTube Watch On Published by Epic, End of Abyss is the next game from former developers who worked at Tarsier Studios, makers of Little Nightmares.

Bandai Namco announces Code Vein 2, out 2026 CODE VEIN II — Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On The anime soulsike combat game is getting a follow-up! Neat.

Sonic CrossWorlds Racing gets a Minecraft collab, fits in a little Mario Kart diss Sega's longtime Sonic developer Takashi Iizuka got on stage to talk about the upcoming Sonic racer, which is out on September. "Unlike another kart racing game, this game will have online crossplatform matchmaking," he quipped. "So you can race against all your friends across all the platforms." Then he showed a surprise crossover witth Minecraft. CrossWorlds, indeed.

Chronicles: Medieval hits early access in 2026 Chronicles: Medieval - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On "I sought no war, but war found me." Actor Tom Hardy narrated this trailer for Chronicles: Medieval from Raw Power Games, which is seemingly all about old school knights and horsies warfare. There's only a tiny snippet of gameplay at the very end; the rest is shiny CG. We actually wrote about it earlier this week: A 'vast medieval sandbox' with a former Cyberpunk 2077 designer working on it may be revealed at Summer Game Fest, but there's a twist: the studio is really into generative AI

Mortal Shell 2 is metal af, coming to Steam in 2026 Mortal Shell II - Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On The first game announced at SGF 2025 from Swedish studio Cold Symmetry looks absolutely grisly. The trailer went hard with a metal track that I bet got a few folks in the crowd pumped the hell up. And lookie here: Mortal Shell 2's already got a Steam page.

Summer Game Fest begins! (Image credit: Future) "This show has a little bit of everything," says host Geoff Keighley. But you know what it has the most of? Goo. As previously established, I love and would eat the goo. Keighley is highlighting some of the biggest games of the year using the top games on Steam, from indie hit Schedule I to RPG his Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. PC gaming really is the leader now, eh?

(Image credit: Geoff Keighley with the here it comes meme) When the Summer Game Fest announcements start flowing in, I'll be concentrating on summing up each bit of news rather than blasting out a second-by-second play-by-play. Here we go!

10 minutes to go. Last-minute predictions? Here's my wild one: Hideo Kojima shows up, but not to promote Death Stranding 2, which has its own dedicated event on Sunday. He's actually going to offer an early look at OD, the horror game he's supposedly been making with Jordan Peele.

The Summer Game Fest theater is filling up PC Gamer's Evan Lahti is live on the scene, and the audience is filtering in ahead of showtime, which kicks off in about 20 minutes. By the way, am I the only one who thinks the Summer Game Fest lozenge on the screen there looks really tasty? That's cherry candy right? I'd eat it.

One hour to go! The Summer Game Fest livestream kicks off at 2 pm Pacific. It'll start with a preshow, but Geoff usually packs a few announcements in there, too.

(Image credit: IO Interactive) What did you think of 007: First Light's reveal at Sony's State of Play on Wednesday? We might see a bit more of it during Summer Game Fest, since IO Interactive is a partner. PC Gamer's Rich Stanton is a life-long Bond fan and argues that James Bond doesn't need an origin story, even though he's sure IO Interactive's game will be great. Bond should just be perpetually middle aged!