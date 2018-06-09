Madden 19 is coming to PC, watch the debut trailer

Announced in passing at EA Play prior to E3 2018, Madden 19 was confirmed for PC as part of the new Origin Access Premiere subscription package. This marks the first Madden title on PC in over a decade, which will be a welcome relief for many, I'm sure.

A shiny new trailer also premiered, and while it looks great, it's lacking in detail. See it for yourself above. Besides the trailer, we haven't seen Madden 19 in action yet at EA Play, so stay tuned for potential PC footage, new features, and more.