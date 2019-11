Cuphead has DLC on the way, as announced just now at the Microsoft E3 conference, called The Delicious Last Course. Get it? I'll wait. It took someone in the PC Gamer Slack to explain it to me, actually. I blame E3, and trying to watch trailers and write at the same time. Woe is me.

It'll feature a new playable character, called Legendary Chalice, a new isle, new bosses, new weapons and more. All we get for a release date is a vague 2019, but we loved the original.