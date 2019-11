Ori and the Will of the Wisps just got a brand new gameplay trailer at the Microsoft E3 conference. Check it out above. If you were a fan of this rock-hard but adorable Metroidvania, this looks similarly fun and pretty. Plus, the music is similarly stirring.

While there's no firm release date for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, we do get a nice non-committal '2019' at the end of the trailer. Did you fall in love with the 2015 original? Let us know in the comments.