Killing Floor 2's Summer Sideshow update adds an airship map on Tuesday

Treacherous Skies will bring new maps, features and guns.

PC Gaming Show sponsor Tripwire showed up at the event today to reveal Killing Floor 2's Summer Sideshow event: Treacherous Skies. The update adds a new Tripwire map, Airship, as well as a community map, Endless Lockdown. There'll also be new character DLC in Mrs. Foster, plus several new features.

Most notably, you'll be able to upgrade any weapon to make it viable in later waves—no having to give up your favorite. A Prestige system will be added, too, allowing players to reset their perks after level 25 for an exclusive weapon skin and vault dosh rewards. The new weapons are: M99 AMR Sniper Rifle for Sharpshooter, Static Strikers for Berserker, Doomstick for Support, and the Goreshiv Survivalist Knife.

Check out the trailer above to see the new map. You won't have to wait much to play it, as The Summer Sideshow: Treacherous Skies update releases tomorrow, June 12, and is free.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
