Watch the Anthem gameplay trailer

Four minutes of new Anthem footage was shown at EA Play, and BioWare's latest looks quite nice.

Brand new footage of BioWare's shared-world shooter has debuted at EA Play. It's near the tail-end of the video above, though you might want to watch all 18 or so minutes to get a better idea of what Anthem is. The most important takeaway: You can change the color of your Javelins. Phew. 

But if you want to cut to the chase and see what Anthem looks like, skip to 13:10. In it, we get a short tour through Anthem's seemingly massive world, barely stopping to fire some missiles into a massive monster's chest. It's called a Titan, and based on the UI, part of a World Event, which could be a recurring battle similar to Destiny's public events. Shortly after, we dip underwater and into a cave, where we find—well, just see for yourself. It ain't pretty. 

The footage was preceded by a new cinematic trailer, and ended with a release date reveal, now launching February 22, 2019. We're still tearing through the details, but here's everything we know about Anthem so far. 

