Popular

Babylon's Fall is the latest game from Platinum

By

With world wars, judgement days and futuristic knights.

Revealed at Square Enix's E3 conference today, Babylon's Fall is the next venture from Platinum Games. 

In the teasiest of trailers, we're shown a running timeline that mentions the discovery of the Oversoul, the Age of Dawn, the birth of a goddess, a World War, the formation of a New World Academy and, blimey, a day of reckoning. 

"CE5450: Punishment. On the Day of Judgement, Gaia turns against mankind," so says the following trailer.

The timeline rolls on, futuristic knights do battle and four silhouettes stand before what appears to be a grand cathedral. Have a gander:  

Babylon's Fall is due in 2019. 

See comments