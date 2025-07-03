Budget or bust? My editor forced me to use this $19 gaming headset for a whole week and it's goppingly awful in ways I never dreamed of

Budget or bust? (Image credit: Future) Andy Edser is a man with a mission. It's a mission he didn't sign up for, or even want, but I'm his boss so he has to do what I say. And I'm making him test a ton of different cheap tech I might find on Amazon, AliExpress, TikTok Shop, or down the back of my sofa. Out of nowhere it will appear on his doorstep with no warning and he has no choice but to use whatever it is like his life depends on it. Because it does.

I've long been of the opinion that you don't need to spend a bomb on a gaming headset, or indeed any piece of audio gear, to get a great experience. Sure, there are $300+ models out there with the sort of sound quality that makes nerds like me break out the superlatives box, but drop your budget down to reasonable levels and you can find some really good cans for relatively little cash.

Or you could spend $19 on the Bengoo G9000 gaming headset. It's currently got a rating of 4.3 out of five on Amazon, with an astonishing 109,834 completely real people voicing their overall enjoyment of this particular model. 67% gave it five stars, with a mere 7% voicing their one star displeasure. I am in the 7%. And you should be, too.



The listing claims it's a noise cancelling set, (which it isn't, at least in an active sense) and features 7.1 surround sound audio, while also being compatible with the PS4, PC, Xbox One and the PS5 controller—presumably by virtue of the fact it's got a 3.5 mm audio jack. It's also the most outrageous-looking gaming headset I've ever seen. Ordinarily I'd save the photos for later, but in this case I'll make an exception. Revel in the glory that is the shiny plastic, blue-accented frame of the Bengoo. I'll wait here.

Mere images cannot convey the feel of such a magnificent device, so allow me to get descriptive for a moment. The plastic feels like the sort of quality one might expect from a McDonalds Happy Meal toy circa 1993. The headband adjustment sticks and graunches in a way that makes me think it's not long for this world, even fresh out of the box, and the flip down microphone has a surprising amount of plastic-on-plastic resistance in its travel.

The hollow arm creaks underneath my fingers, and the similarly-hollow chassis resonates in response. I'm not sure what this sort of unintentional chambering might do for the audio quality, but I'm pretty sure the Bengoo isn't going to be an addition to our best audiophile headphones guide. Early judgements, I know. Just a feeling.

It's not all bad, however. The "skin-friendly earmuffs" are, in fact, quite soft. They're currently gripping my cranium with all the strength of a light morning breeze, but still, not too shabby. The cable is of the thick, braided variety, and is separated into two plugs at the end, one USB Type-A and one 3.5 mm jack, complete with an extra splitter cable to separate the microphone input and audio output from the latter.

You may think, as did I, that the USB connection would be for the microphone, or perhaps some sort of link to a software package. Nope, it's just there to power the lights. Which are, of course, blue. Very blue. You can pick up the Bengoo G9000 in a variety of colours, varying from eye-searing orange to "I wish I was an anime character" pink. All of which weirdly makes my electric blue offering seem like the more subtle option in the range. Shrinking violets should look elsewhere, it seems.

Still, before you start thinking that this is merely a throwaway unboxing experiment, my beloved hardware editor-in-chief, Dave, has insisted that I use this headset exclusively for a week. I'm not quite sure what I've done to anger him into this obvious display of passive aggression, but I've gamely decided to write the rest of this piece as a diary, detailing my experiences of the Bengoo over the course of seven, agonising days. Let us begin.

Andy's diary: Day one

I like a little music in the morning, as I check over my emails and prepare myself for the day. Let me start again: I used to like a little music in the morning. Early sound tests of the G9000 are… not good. The 40 mm drivers are capable of delivering a surprising whack of bass, which is promising, but mids and treble seem to exist in the same, horrendously muffled sonic space, turning even the most separated of mixes into a hollow mush. I'm an audio nerd. This feels like cruel and unusual punishment.

I am debating handing in my notice. No, no. I haven't tested the microphone yet. Time for my first meeting.

Well, that was a bust. For reasons I can't quite discern, the microphone refuses to put out any sort of signal at all, splitter cable or otherwise. I've attempted to use it for several meetings today on two different machines, both of which I use to test audio equipment on the regular, and it has point-blank refused to capture even a whisper—no matter which configuration I attempt.

As a result I've been using the Bengoo as a pair of headphones only, with my laptop's built-in microphone standing in for audio capture. I have, however, been making the most of the USB-powered lighting in my meetings, and the hardware team has been cooing and cawing over the aesthetics they provide.

Just kidding. They've been smirking, of course. I will have my revenge at some point in the future, don't you worry.

Day two

Another glorious day with the Bengoo. I attempted to play some Gray Zone Warfare earlier and discovered that the 3D stereo surround sound is not, would you believe, particularly 3D. Despite being advertised on the product page as "clear sound operating strong brass [sic], splendid ambient noise isolation", I've found the experience a lot like playing with earplugs in. Muffled is the word I keep coming back to. Among the ones I can print here, anyway.

And as for spatial positioning? It's difficult to tell. Which is pretty much the antithesis of what you want from gaming audio. Was that gunshot far away, or relatively close? Were those footsteps, or did I bump the cable gently against my knee? It's all a guessing game with the G9000, and not a fun one at that.

Comfort-wise, though, it's still not too bad. Up the clamping force and it'd be downright reasonable, so I have to give the Bengoo some points here. The upper headband cushion is decently squidgy, and the earmuffs (I know, I know, pads) seem to be holding up just fine. I wish they were larger, though. The G9000 perches upon my lugs with a perceptible degree of peril, as if it's debating chucking itself onto the floor at any given moment. As am I, come to think of it.

Day three

Stockholm syndrome may be beginning to sink in. I have accepted the Bengoo into my life, and I believe it has accepted me. Today is my day off, which means plenty of gaming time, some YouTube watching, and the odd bit of music listening. Let's see how we go.

…

Stockholm syndrome has not sunk in. I debated cheating, dear reader. The Bengoo is ruining my Saturday, and I have a set of Audeze planar magnetics upstairs that are calling to me, siren-like, from the great beyond that is my spare room/kit cupboard. Dave wouldn't know, would he?

No, I must be strong. For PC Gamer. For us all.

In a phrase, the Bengoo G9000 sounds bad. I believe I may have made that clear already, but it's making me long for a headset that's capable of telling the difference between bass, mids, and treble, and where each of them might go in the sonic spectrum. In-game dialogue sounds oddly distant, bassy explosions resonate like farts through a mattress, and the mids are so gutless, I'd genuinely prefer to hear them over a phone speaker. I believe this is descriptive enough for now. I'm going to bed.

Day four

Today is Sunday. I have decided to go for a walk, and then Sunday lunch. Neither of which involves the Bengoo, which sits on my desk like an electric blue spider awaiting my return. I'm going to go and touch grass today. The G9000 can wait.

Day five

Monday morning. I have rescinded my opinion that the Bengoo is comfortable, instead realising that what I've been interpreting as comfort is mostly down to its low weight. Putting the G9000 atop your head is akin to wearing the polystyrene packing that comes with a large electronics item, like a gaming monitor or a PC case. I mean, it's not uncomfortable per se, but comfort implies pleasantry, and pleasant the Bengoo is not.

The drivers still suck, too. To be fair to them, they haven't crackled or distorted, but I'm beginning to lose my patience with everything sounding hollow, overly-bassy, and downright bad. While I'm committed to testing the Bengoo the same way I would any other gaming headset, I think I've been subconsciously avoiding anything to do with audio on my PC, instead preferring to hear the birds chirping outside, and my postman swearing as he drops an important package mere feet from my letterbox.

Perhaps that's a plus? Many of us are trying to limit our digital obsessions these days in the name of mental health, mindfulness, and an attempt to get back to nature. Unfortunately, I live by the British coast, so my serenity is regularly interrupted by seagulls fighting over leftover kebabs in the street. Perhaps I can learn to love the squawks, I wonder. Perhaps.

Day six

Today I sat on my Bengoo. It didn't break, disappointingly, so I sat on it again, also with little result. So, as durability testing goes, the G9000 gets a pass—although the faux-leather coating on those earpads gives me pause. Even expensive pleather earcups can begin to fray after a few months, and these feel thin enough that I'd say a fingernail stands a good chance of going through them with enough pressure.

The good news, however, is that I've finally fixed the microphone. I've looked with suspicion at the G9000's mid-cable control box for the past few days, as it features a mute switch that is definitely in the unmuted position. Could I really trust it, though?

So, I've opened it up, and look what I found inside. Frayed cables, bundled together in an unholy nightmare of a tangle, not unlike my hair on a Sunday morning. Wiggling them around (and coating the switchgear in silicone spray, a product I highly recommend for any electronics enthusiast) has finally resulted in a signal from the mic—and y'know what, it's not bad.

I mean, it's not good, either. But given the rubbish audio quality of the drivers themselves, I'd say the microphone is actually fairly usable. Providing you're prepared to do some home maintenance to get it working in the first place, in the case of my particular unit. Should a screwdriver set be included with the Bengoo, I wonder?

Day seven

The Bengoo has experienced a terrible accident. I'm not entirely sure how it happened, but it appears to have fallen directly from my head and into the outside bin.

Just kidding. There's enough e-waste in the world, so it's going to go directly to the nearest charity shop where someone can buy it for 50p, alongside a tattered Jane Austen novel and a set of novelty plates. Still, my time with the Bengoo has led me to some useful conclusions, and I shall summarise them here:

There are many headsets to choose from on the market, and some are temptingly cheap. And, it must be said, I can absolutely see how a gamer on a budget might read these thoughts and think of me as nothing more than an elitist snob, trying to gain a laugh by trashing a cheap headset and comparing it to much more expensive models.

But for a mere $60 you could instead buy the Corsair HS55 Stereo, a budget gaming headset I've used on the regular that outclasses the Bengoo G9000 in every single conceivable way. Yes, I realise that it's more than three times the price, and yes, it's not an attractive shade of blue. But what you get for your money is one of our best gaming headset picks, whereas what you get if you buy the G9000 is likely to be nothing but disappointment—and the feeling your all-important cash has been wasted on something not just cheap, but in my opinion, downright nasty.

And if the Corsair set is too expensive for you, how about a pair of these Sony MDREX110AP wired earbuds? The microphone isn't brilliant, it's true—but if $20 audio equipment is what you need, I can confirm they're surprisingly good for the price. I bought a pair last year to plug into a 3.5 mm headset jack on a flight, and they've become reliable, decent-sounding travelling companions ever since. And when it comes to gaming audio, or indeed, any audio at all, they'll be a darn sight nicer to listen to than the Bengoo G9000.

Sound matters. And if you're a gamer, a music-listener, a YouTube watcher, you owe it to yourself to buy decent audio gear, much of which is available for relatively little money. But if you're debating the G9000 I can tell you right now it's a waste of your funds, and that's a cardinal sin I can't forgive. It's been fun, dear Bengoo. But our time together has finally come to an end, and I can't help but feel a wave of relief. I await Dave's next parcel with relish. Surely it can't be as bad as this, right?