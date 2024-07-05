Best Mini-ITX motherboards in 2024: My pick from all the mini mobo marvels I've tested

Fans of small form factor PCs are a dedicated bunch, with the best Mini-ITX motherboards being the absolute superstars of each build. And it's easy to understand why. A mini PC just has an innate aesthetic appeal about it, but with the latest boards it's possible to achieve all the performance of a much larger build, while still saving some desk space. You'll also gain a measure of portability and be able to place it somewhere a full ATX case would not be practical. The foundation of a high quality SFF system is the best Mini-ITX motherboard. But no matter whether you're on a budget that's big or small, there are a wide range of options to choose from.

When it comes to premium options, a pair of Asus Mini-ITX motherboards stand head and shoulder above the rest. The best Mini-ITX board of all is the Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi. It's closely followed by the very similar Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi which stands out as the best Intel Mini-ITX board. The former wins out due to its ability to house AMD's next generation Ryzen 9000-series processors, and almost certainly a generation beyond that too. Both come with a steep price, but for the feature sets they offer, their prices are justified.

Not everyone needs such high end motherboards though, and there are plenty of more affordable options. The ASRock B760I Lightning WiFi is a clear standout for best budget Intel Mini-ITX, while the MSI B650I Edge WiFi is a very solid choice for best mid-range AM5 Mini-ITX. AM4 fans aren't without options either, and the ASRock A520M ITX/ac is an older, but highly affordable option that earns its place as the best budget AM4 Mini-ITX.

I've been testing motherboards since I was but a tiny human, but it's always been the Mini-ITX mobos that I've looked forward to the most.

Best Mini-ITX motherboard

1. Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi Absolutely the best Mini-ITX motherboard. Our expert review: Specifications CPU support: AMD Ryzen 7000 and 8000-series Socket: AM5 Size: Mini-ITX Memory support: 2x DIMM, Up to 96GB, DDR5-8000+(OC) Expansion slots: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 Video ports: 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1 USB: Up to 2x USB4, 6x USB 10Gbps, 2x USB 5Gbps, 3x USB 2.0 Storage: 2x M.2, 2x SATA Network: Intel 2.5G LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6E View at Newegg View at Best Buy View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong VRM + Loads of USB including dual USB 4 + ROG Hive + PCIe 5.0 GPU and SSD support Reasons to avoid - Only two SATA ports - It's still pretty pricey

Buy if... ✅You want a Mini-ITX board with few compromises: With Gen 5 GPU and SSD support, plus USB4 and good quality audio, the X670E-I is a good step up from nearly every other Mini-ITX board.



✅ You want loads of USB ports: USB4 is very welcome. It can drive external monitors or allow you connect fast external SSDs. There are plenty of USB 3.x ports for all your devices too.

Don't buy if... ❌ You want to install more than four internal drives: Just two M.2 slots and two SATA ports is disappointing. File hoarders will need to look elsewhere unless you're happy with external USB drives.

Most Mini-ITX motherboards come with inevitable compromises, but Asus has managed to eliminate most of these with the X670E-I Gaming WiFi. It incorporates several interesting design innovations. Rather than settle with the constraints of a 17 x 17 cm Mini-ITX PCB, Asus went vertical by shifting some functionality onto daughter boards, and it completely relocated the audio section onto an external sound card that also functions as something of a hub or dock. The result is a genuinely high-end Mini-ITX board that challenges even high-priced ATX motherboards.

Of course, it comes with a steeper asking price, but there's nothing else that comes close (apart from its Intel Z790-I sibling). You get dual USB4 ports and plenty of other high speed USB ports too.

It's got a VRM capable of powering high core count Ryzen 7000-series CPUs, and of course, it will accept current and future X3D chips, making it an excellent foundation for a top-class gaming rig. It's got a PCIe Gen5 GPU slot, so you could install a next-generation GPU with a Ryzen 9000-series CPU and have a rig as good as any in the years to come too. It'll also support DDR5-8000+ memory. All said, its a motherboard that's as future proof as much as it's possible to make one.

It's one of relatively few Mini-ITX boards that supports Gen5 SSDs. They might not be all that relevant for gaming right now, but in the years to come, it's a feature that's better to have than not. You can install another Gen4 SSD as well.

About the only weakness of the board is the inclusion of just two SATA ports. Support for two M.2 drives and two SATA drives will suffice for most gamers, but file hoarders might find four drives limiting. Most Mini-ITX cases lack support for lots of drives anyway, so this shouldn't be a deal breaker for most. If it is, don't forget you'll have the ability to add fast external SSDs thanks to the USB4 ports.

The X670E-I WiFi has an external sound card complete with ESS Sabre 9260Q DAC. There's just no way to fit all that circuitry onto a Mini-ITX PCB. Asus calls this device the ROG Hive. It's not just an external sound card. The Hive includes some useful features with more USB ports, and even an AMD PBO overclocking button.

The Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi is an easy pick for the best Mini-ITX motherboard. It's the ultimate choice for users looking to build a high-end gaming system. When you consider you'll have support for at least one more generation of Ryzen CPUs to come, it's an investment that will remain relevant for several years. It's in a class of its own.

Read our full Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi review.

Best budget Mini-ITX motherboard

2. Gigabyte A620I AX The best budget Mini-ITX motherboard. Our expert review: Specifications CPU support: AMD Ryzen 7000 and 8000-series Socket: AM5 Size: Mini-ITX Memory support: 2x DIMM, up to 96GB, DDR5-6400+ Expansion slots: 1x PCIe Gen4 x16 (CPU dependent) Video ports: 1x HDMI 2.1; 1x DP 1.4 USB: Up to 1x USB 10Gbps, 5x USB 5Gbps, 5x USB 2.0 Storage: 1x M.2; 2x SATA Network: Realtek Wi-Fi 6E; Realtek 2.5G LAN Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Perfect for use with an 8000G chip + Good networking Reasons to avoid - Limited storage - Average VRM - Weak USB complement

Buy if... ✅Your budget won't stretch to include a discrete graphics card: Pair it with a Ryzen 8000-series APU and you'll have the most affordable path to 1080p gaming you can get right now.



✅ You're on a super-tight budget: There are cheaper non-ITX boards, but this is about the cheapest option there is if you want to build a new and powerful Mini-ITX system.

Don't buy if... ❌ You have lots of peripherals or storage: You can't expect too much of a $139 ITX board. It's not one for the file hoarders or users with lots of USB devices. ❌ You have a powerful CPU: The boards' VRM is quite basic. If you have a 105W or higher CPU, you're better off with something upmarket.

The Gigabyte A620I AX is an excellent option for those on really tight budgets. It'll make a great pairing with a Ryzen 8000G-series APU, allowing you to game at 1080p without an expensive graphics card. You can always add one later, though in the case of a Ryzen 8600G or 8700G APU, you'll only get 8x lanes for a GPU. A Ryzen 7000 or 9000-series chip will give you the full 16x lanes.

If you choose it to be the foundation for a rig with a Ryzen 7000 or 9000-series CPU, this little Gigabyte will do the job. Its 5+2+1 VRM is quite basic, so if you're eyeing a CPU beyond the 65W range, you'd be better off considering a more expensive B650 option. It's the kind of board that will allow you to save money and divert it towards a better GPU, which is where the real performance gains come from.

It's a no frills board, as you'd expect at its low price, though the inclusion of WiFi 6E and a 2.5G LAN port are definitely highlights. It'll also accept 96 GB of memory and speeds of up to DDR5-6400, which is in the sweet spot for an AMD rig.

The USB complement is basic, with a single 10 Gbps port being the highlight, plus a further five ports made up of a mix of USB 3.1 5Gbps ports and USB 2.0 ports.

Storage wise, It's got a single PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, plus two SATA ports. That's enough for a typical gaming system. For example, you'd put your OS on the M.2 drive, leaving you with a couple of SATA ports for an SSD or two for your game library or bulk storage.

The Gigabyte A620I AX won't win the battle of the spec sheets, but its affordability makes it an excellent budget Mini-ITX motherboard. It'll happily serve as the foundation of a cheap gaming system, and it'll support next generation Zen 5 CPUs and APUs—and probably a generation beyond that—so it'll have a good upgrade path ahead of it.

Read our full Gigabyte A620 AX review.

Best Intel Mini-ITX motherboard

3. Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi The best Intel Mini-ITX motherboard. Our expert review: Specifications CPU support: Intel 12th, 13th and 14th Gen Socket: LGA 1700 Size: Mini-ITX Memory support: 2x DIMM, up to 96GB, DDR5-7600 (OC) Expansion slots: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 Video ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1 USB: Up to 2x TB4, 2x USB 20Gbps, 4x USB 10Gbps, 3x USB 5Gbps, 6x USB 2.0 Storage: 2x M.2, 2x SATA 6Gbps Network: Intel Wi-Fi 6E; Intel 2.5G LAN View at Amazon View at ASUS Reasons to buy + Strong VRM + Loads of USB plus dual Thunderbolt 4 + ROG Hive + PCIe 5.0 GPU and SSD support Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Some cooler compatibility issues - Only two SATA ports

Buy if... ✅You want a Mini-ITX board with few compromises: With Gen5 GPU and SSD support, plus Thunderbolt 4 and good quality audio, the Z790-I is as good as it gets for a Mini-ITX motherboard.



✅ You want loads of fast USB ports: Most Mini-ITX boards have weak USB support. Not so the ROG Strix Z790-I. It's TB4 ports can drive external monitors or allow you connect fast external SSDs and there are plenty of USB 3.x ports for all your other devices too.

Don't buy if... ❌ You want to install more than four internal drives: Just two M.2 slots and two SATA ports is disappointing. File hoarders will need to look elsewhere unless you're happy with external USB drives.



❌ You have a cooler with a large footprint: The socket area is very tight, and AIO coolers with protruding tubes might only fit in one orientation. Coolers with large heatpipes might be challenging to mount too.

While the ROG Strix X670E-I is our pick for best Mini-ITX motherboard, Asus makes a Z790-I version too. The ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi is just as good, and it's very similar in terms of features and price, only losing out to the AMD version by virtue of the fact that LGA 1700 is nearing the end of its life, and it doesn't offer the upgrade path of its AMD sibling.

That aside, the Z790-I Gaming WiFi is an excellent Mini-ITX motherboard that stands head and shoulders above all other Intel Mini-ITX offerings. If you want a board that'll happily accept the most powerful 12th, 13th and 14th generation CPUs, with high speed memory and Gen5 GPU and SSD support, the Z790-I Gaming WiFi is an excellent choice.

Its highlights are many. It's got a robust VRM with 105a stages, meaning it can happily power a Core i9 14900K. Its heatsinks are capable, but if you push such a demanding chip hard for long periods, you'll need a case with decent airflow to keep it all under control.

The ROG Hive external sound card is a really classy and well-built piece of kit. It includes an ESS Sabre 9260Q DAC. The Hive includes some useful features with more USB ports, BIOS flashback functionality (useful if you're buying a 14th Gen CPU at the same time) and an AI auto overclocking button.

It's USB complement is top-notch, headed by dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports. On top of that you get another 20 Gbps USB Type-C port on the back panel, and a case header for another. When you add the other 10 GBps ports, plus the ports on the ROG Hive external sound card and the case headers, you've got connectivity potential that only flagship ATX motherboards can beat.

Like its X670E-I counterpart, the ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi supports just four internal drives. But with those Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus up to two more 20 Gbps ports, it shouldn't be a problem if you really do need loads of storage.

Do note that Asus was forced to make the socket area a bit tight, so you'll want to check with your cooling manufacturer to ensure your choice of cooler will fit. You might be forced to orient it in such a way that doesn't suit the layout of your case, for example.

The Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi is an excellent vehicle for housing the ultimate Intel small form factor gaming rig. With its top class connectivity options, its ability to house a high end processor, Gen5 GPU and SSD support and excellent audio, it stands alone.

Read our full Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi review.

Best budget Intel Mini-ITX motherboard

4. ASRock B760I Lightning WiFi The best budget Intel Mini-ITX motherboard. Our expert review: Specifications CPU support: AMD Ryzen 7000 Socket: LGA 1700 Size: Mini-ITX Memory support: 2x DIMM, up to 96GB, up to DDR5-8600+ Expansion slots: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 Storage: 2x M.2, 3x SATA 6Gbps Networking: Wi-Fi 6E; Realtek 2.5G LAN USB: Up to 2x USB 10 Gbps, 7x USB 5 Gbps, 2x USB 2.0 Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Mega VRM + Excellent memory overclocking + Low price + 14th Gen support out of the box Reasons to avoid - Weak USB complement - No PCIe Gen5 SSD support

Buy if... ✅You want an affordable Mini-ITX board that can accept high end components: This board can handle a 14900K and DDR5-8000+ memory with ease. Few B760 boards can make that claim.



✅ You want guaranteed 14th Gen support out of the box: B760 boards can accept 14th Gen processors, but most will require a BIOS update with an older chip. The B760 Lightning doesn't have that issue.

Don't buy if... ❌ You want lots of fast USB ports: The B760I Lightning WiFi doesn't come with 20 Gbps USB, and you only get six USB ports on the back panel.

The ASRock B760I Lightning WiFi is a B760 board that could easily substitute for a Z790I one. In fact, it is very similar to the ASRock Z790I Lightning WiFi. Apart from missing out on CPU overclocking capabilities and PCIe bifurcation support, the B760I Lightning is every bit as good as its more significantly more expensive stablemate.

It can be considered a second generation B760 board. It was designed with 14th Gen CPUs and the latest and fastest DDR5 memory in mind. As a result, it's an absolute powerhouse of a board.

It's got a 14+1+1 phase solution with 110a stages which means it's easily capable of powering an i9 14900K or KS, even with unlimited power. Of course, you'll need a high airflow case to allow it to stretch its legs and keep the VRM cool, but the same can be said of an ATX board too. Add to that support for DDR5-8600 memory and you've got a Mini-ITX offering that's really overpowered, especially considering the B760I Lightning will more likely end up being paired with an i5 or i7 CPU. It's a bit like a Toyota hatchback with a V12 engine.

The rest of the board includes roughly what you'd expect from an affordable option. You get support for a pair of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, plus three SATA ports. Its USB complement is nothing to rave about, as 20 Gbps USB is missing for example, and you get only six USB ports on the back panel. Hopefully that won't bother most gamers. WiFi 6E and 2.5G LAN are included, which helps to elevate it above older B660 Mini-ITX boards.

A cherry on top is out of the box support for 14th Gen processors. The B760 boards released around the time of the 13th Gen launch don't support 14th Gen CPUs without a BIOS update, meaning you'll need an older CPU to flash it with, unless it features a BIOS flashback function which is often missing on budget motherboards.

The ASRock B760I Lighting WiFi is a board that's got it where it counts. If you care more about having a powerful CPU and/or GPU than ticking a long feature checklist, then it's a fantastic option that'll save you a good chunk of money over more expensive boards.

It's the best budget option around if you're after a board built to meet the requirements for a powerful, yet compact 14th Gen gaming system.

Read our full ASRock B760I Lightning WiFi review.

Best mid-range AM5 Mini-ITX motherboard

Buy if... ✅You want 20 Gbps USB support: Many boards in this price range lack 20 Gbps USB, making the MSI B650i Edge one of few choices if you plan to use a USB dock or hub.



✅ You want four SATA ports: Mini ITX boards with four SATA ports are becoming rare, but SATA is still useful. The MSI B650i Edge is good option for file hoarders.

Don't buy if... ❌ You must have Gen5 SSD and GPU support: You'll need to look at B650E or X670E options if you want all-round PCIe Gen5 support.

The MSI MPG B650I Edge WiFi is a classy mid-range option that's perfect for a gamer that wants a feature rich Mini-ITX motherboard without spending the big bucks on a more expensive X670 board.

It features an 8+2+1 phase VRM with 80a stages. That's perfectly adequate for running a high core count Ryzen 7000-series CPU, and of course, X3D models as well. And like all AM5 boards, it will accept a Ryzen 9000-series CPU after a BIOS update. Crucially for the latter, the B650I Edge WiFi comes with a BIOS flashback function, meaning even if you buy it later on, you'll get the ability to run a Zen 5 chip without needing an older CPU to update the BIOS.

The Edge includes a quality set of connectivity and expansion options. It includes dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, plus four SATA ports, meaning it's a fantastic option for those wanting to install lots of hard drives. Support for a Gen5 SSD would be nice not that Gen5 SSDs make much of a difference for gamers unless an extra second of loading time here or there bothers you, that is.

We like the fact that it includes a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 20 Gbps port on the rear panel. This makes up for the fact there are only six USB ports. A speedy 20 Gbps port allows you to run a hub or dock to add more devices. Once you add a decent ALC 4080 audio codec, WiFi 6E and 2.5G LAN, the B650I Edge WiFi is a very appealing mid-range Mini-ITX offering.

Don't be overly alarmed by the inclusion of a chipset fan. It's certainly not ideal, but it's not obtrusive unless you install the board in a case with poor airflow. It has to cool a high performance M.2 SSD as well as the chipset, and many a small ITX sized heatsink can't keep both optimally cool without some help. MSI's BIOS allows you to control the fan curve, so you can tune it to a level where it can never be heard if you find it bothersome.

If you can live without Gen 5 support, then the feature set of the MSI MSP B650I Edge WiFi makes it a very compelling mid-range AM5 option. Like all AM5 boards, it's elevated by its certain support for Zen 5 CPUs and probably Zen 6 CPUs as well.

If you want a board capable of housing high core count CPUs, with lots of storage potential, 20 Gbps USB and a solid upgrade path, then this MSI has an edge.

Read our full MSI MPG B650I Edge WiFi review.

Best budget AM4 Mini-ITX motherboard

Buy if... ✅ You're looking for something cheap: The A520M ITX/ac is showing its age, but its still perfectly capable of handling most AM4 processors, even a Ryzen 9 5950X, even though we wouldn't recommend that.



✅You want to use a Ryzen 5000G-series APU: This board is a good option for a cheap-as-chips gaming system or HTPC. It'll likely need a BIOS update though.

Don't buy if... ❌You want an up-to-date feature set: The A520M ITX/ac is showing its age with PCIe 3.0, Wi-Fi 5 and Gigabit LAN only. It'll do a job of course, but don't expect too much of it.

In 2024, Socket AM4 Mini-ITX motherboards are becoming hard to find. That limits your options. But with all those millions of AM4 CPUs in circulation, repurposing one for a Mini-ITX rig is on the agenda of more than a few gamers, and non-gamers alike. A board like the ASRock A520M ITX/ac is a solid budget choice for building an affordable Mini-ITX rig, whether it's for gaming, a home theater or a general purpose daily driver.

It's a particularly good option for partnering with a Ryzen 5000G series APU. Their 65W TDPs won't put undue stress on the A520M ITX/ac's reasonable 8 phase VRM. In fact it's even got support for the likes of the Ryzen 9 5950X. It's not a natural choice for such a CPU as its heatsink is a bit small, but if you were to install something like a Ryzen 5 5600X3D, you'd be surprised at the amount of gaming performance such a system would offer.

Storage wise, it offers a single PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slot and four SATA ports. It's Gen 3 all round as the primary GPU slot only supports PCIe 3.0. That won't really hurt graphics cards with PCIe x16 support, but it might cost you some performance with cards with 8x support, and more particularly those with x4 support, such as AMD's RX 6400 and RX 6500 cards.

A key for using the A520M ITX/ac with integrated graphics is the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 ports for dual monitor support. Alongside these are up to 6x USB 3.2 Gen1 and four 4x USB 2.0 ports. Four of the Gen 1 ports are found on the back panel.

Given the A520M ITX/ac was released in 2020 at a time when WiFi was far from prevalent on budget motherboards, WiFi can be considered a bonus inclusion. It's an older 802.11ac standard, but that'll be fine for general internet use.

Despite its limitations compared to 2024 options, the ASRock A520M ITX/ac's capable VRM make it a good choice for a budget system, even with a more powerful Ryzen 5000-series CPU. The inclusion of WiFi is a bonus for a budget AM4 board. Load it up with an affordable PCIe 3.0 SSD and a few SSDs or hard drives and it'd make an excellent media server too.

Read the full ASRock A520M ITX/ac review.

Also tested

MSI MPG B760I Edge WiFi

If you fancy a white themed build, this could be what you're looking for. The MSI B760I Edge WiFi is a capable board with a lovely aesthetic. Read our full MSI MPG B760I Edge WiFi review

ASRock B650E PG-ITX WiFi

The little ASRock PG ITX WiFi delivers a a forward looking feature set, with PCIe 5.0 GPU and M.2 support, plus a capable VRM for today and tomorrow's processors. Read our full ASRock B650E PG-ITX review.

Mini-ITX motherboard FAQ

What are the most important factors in buying a Mini-ITX motherboard? The primary (and likely obvious) reason to consider a Mini-ITX motherboard is its compact size. Whether it's because you have limited desk space, you want to place it in a room where a larger ATX PC would be intrusive, or you need something that is much more portable, a Mini-ITX small form factor PC is a great solution. These days, with a lot of functionality being incorporated into the chipset and motherboard itself, there are comparatively fewer reasons for a number of PCIe expansion slots. You can still add a graphics card of course, but there is less of a need for fast networking cards or sound cards, as 2.5G LAN and WiFi tend to be integrated. There are many high quality USB external sound cards available too. Most Mini-ITX motherboards will happily pair with the high end CPUs for their respective sockets, meaning a high spec Mini-ITX rig with deliver all of the performance of a much larger system. It's generally not advisable to use the top tier chips in the cheapest Mini-ITX boards, though the same can be said of cheap ATX boards too.

What about the compromises compared to a full-size motherboard?? The small PCB of a Mini-ITX motherboard means there are some inevitable compromises compared to an ATX motherboard. The two biggest ones are the lack of more than one PCIe expansion slot, and less space for multiple M.2 slots. With a Mini-ITX system, you won't have a problem installing a single graphics card and a small number of SSDs or HDDs, but if you want more than two NVMe SSDs, you will have to go for something larger. Budget ATX boards will typically have at least three, while more expensive boards can have up to five. A high number of SATA ports is becoming rare on any motherboard, but it's still possible to find boards with up to eight. Such a high number is impossible on a Mini-ITX motherboard. Mini-ITX motherboards come with only two memory slots. It's less of a concern these days as higher capacity memory is available, but if 96GB to 128GB of memory is not enough for your demands, you'll have to go with a four DIMM slot board, which will give you the ability to install up to 256GB. Some of the cheaper Mini-ITX motherboards might not have high spec VRM designs or large heatsinks. Even the cheapest boards will work well enough, but if you plan to go with a powerful multi-core CPU, and you plan to thrash it, it's advisable to spend a little more on a higher spec Mini-ITX board, or go with an ATX option.

Can I overclock with a Mini-ITX motherboard? The answer depends on which platform and chipset. Intel Z790 motherboards can overclock both the CPU and memory, while a B760 one can only overclock the memory. On the AMD side, X670 and B650 boards can overclock both the CPU and memory, while cheaper A620 boards can only overclock the memory. As to whether you should or not, it depends on the VRM of the board in question. ITX motherboards only have a single 8-pin power connector, and with few exceptions, are not designed to handle the high power demands of overclocked processors. Dabbling a bit with the likes of an i5 13600K will be fine on a capable Z790 board, but pushing an already power hungry chip like an i9 14900K is not recommended. The same principle loosely applies to AMD processors. Most boards will happily allow you to enable Precision Boost Overdrive for a bit of a boost, but overclocking high core count CPUs is generally not recommended on AMD Mini-ITX boards. You're free to tinker with a lower core count option with a good spec B650 or X670 board, as these chips are far less demanding than their high core counterparts. Always make sure your CPU cooling is up to the task though. Finally, if you do plan to overclock (and even if you don't) you must ensure your case has adequate airflow. Overclocking generates heat, and it can easily get trapped inside the confines of a Mini-ITX case. A really tiny ITX case is not recommended for overclocking at all.

Jargon buster - motherboard terminology

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

The most common form factors/sizes of a motherboard from largest to smallest, which beyond physical dimensions determines which cases it'll fit into and (broadly) how many expansion slots are available. There are other, less common form factors (XL-ATX, HPTX, etc.), but these three are the most ubiquitous consumer form factors.

USB Header

A connector on the motherboard that allows you to run a cable to the case to add additional USB ports, typically on the front panel (though some cases provide top or rear panel slots as well).

BIOS/UEFI

Basic Input/Output System and Unified Extensible Firmware Interface connect the hardware and software that lives on the board (the firmware) to the operating system (OS, such as Windows or Linux). They allow you to adjust system-level settings, such as fan speed or RAM frequency. UEFI has largely replaced the older BIOS standard.

Expansion Slots (PCIe Slots)

Peripheral Component Interconnect Express slots on the motherboard are designed to accommodate add-in cards like graphics cards, SSD cards, dedicated sound cards, etc. PCIe slots are measured in both length (x16, x8, x4, x1) as well as by the number of data transmission lanes they provide (x16, x8, x4, x1). It's possible for an x16 slot to only provide 8 lanes of data, for instance, which means the maximum possible data transfer rate is halved (though in many cases, because PCIe provides such a high ceiling for transfer speeds, a lower number of lanes doesn't make a tremendous difference).

DIMM Slots

Dual In-Line Memory Module slots, the slots on a motherboard where your RAM lives. The number of total slots contributes to the maximum amount of RAM your system can handle, paired with the chipset and OS.

Chipset

The logic allows the various parts of a motherboard to talk to each other. The chipset determines which processor generations a motherboard is compatible with and what add-in cards can be used.

SATA Ports

Serial Advanced Technology Attachment ports, an interface for connecting storage devices/drives to a motherboard (HDDs, SSDs, optical drives, etc.). The number of physical ports on your board, combined with ports for NVMe storage, will determine the total number of storage drives you can have connected to your PC at any time.